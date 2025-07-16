Trump Goes Off on His Voters Who Want Epstein Answers: 'I Don't Want Their Support Anymore'

President Donald Trump had strong words Wednesday for supporters who are demanding more answers about Jeffrey Epstein.

In a blistering Truth Social post, Trump accused some of his past backers of falling for what he called the “Jeffrey Epstein Hoax.”

“[T]hese Scams and Hoaxes are all the Democrats are good at,” Trump wrote. “It’s all they have.”

Trump dismissed concerns about Epstein, saying that “my PAST supporters have bought into this ‘bull***”” and that he’s tired of hearing about it.

“They haven’t learned their lesson, and probably never will, even after being conned by the Lunatic Left for 8 long years. I have had more success in 6 months than perhaps any President in our Country’s history, and all these people want to talk about, with strong prodding by the Fake News and the success starved Dems, is the Jeffrey Epstein Hoax.”

Donald J. Trump Truth Social 07.16.25 09:43 AM EST The Radical Left Democrats have hit pay dirt, again! Just like with the FAKE and fully discredited Steele Dossier, the lying 51 “Intelligence” Agents, the Laptop from Hell, which the Dems swore had come from Russia (No, it came… — Fan Donald J. Trump Posts From Truth Social (@TrumpDailyPosts) July 16, 2025

“Let these weaklings continue forward and do the Democrats work, don’t even think about talking of our incredible and unprecedented success, because I don’t want their support anymore!”

His comments came just one day after House Speaker Mike Johnson weighed in on the growing rift among conservatives over Epstein.

In an episode of “The Benny Show” released on Tuesday, Johnson said he supports transparency on the matter.

“It’s a very delicate subject, but we should put everything out there and let the people decide it,” Johnson said, per Axios.

He also called on Attorney General Pam Bondi to explain her past statements about Epstein.

“[Bondi] needs to come forward and explain,” Johnson said, referencing her claim that she once had a list of Epstein clients on her desk.

Trump, meanwhile, told reporters Tuesday that Epstein “was never a big factor.”

“He’s dead for a long time,” Trump said. “I don’t understand what the interest or what the fascination is.”

Axios reported that the Trump administration is weighing multiple options to contain the backlash, which has been brewing since Bondi said earlier this year she had the Epstein files on her desk.

The DOJ and FBI said earlier this month that no “incriminating list” of clients was found and no “credible evidence” of blackmail exists.

Many Trump voters have been vocal about their dissatisfaction with how the Epstein case has been handled.

Epstein died in 2019 while in federal custody awaiting trial on sex trafficking charges, which the DOJ says was from suicide.

