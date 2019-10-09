Trump Goes on the Offensive: 'The Biden Family Was Paid Off, Pure and Simple'

President Donald Trump may be facing the fight of his political life, but he sure doesn’t seem to be backing down.

Trump is being threatened with impeachment by House Democrats after asking Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky to investigate Democratic presidential candidate former Vice President Joe Biden’s (and his son Hunter’s) dealings with that country.

While in office as vice president, Biden had pressured the Ukrainian government to fire a prosecutor who had reportedly at one time been investigating a company on whose board Hunter Biden served.

In a series of tweets posted on Sunday, Trump doubled down on his original claim of Biden family corruption.

“It is INCREDIBLE to watch and read the Fake News and how they pull out all stops to protect Sleepy Joe Biden and his thrown out of the Military son, Hunter, who was handed $100,000 a month (Plus,Plus) from a Ukrainian based company, even though he had no experience in energy,” Trump tweeted.

TRENDING: Teacher Files Suit After Being Fired - Refused To Compromise on Transgender Pronouns

It is INCREDIBLE to watch and read the Fake News and how they pull out all stops to protect Sleepy Joe Biden and his thrown out of the Military son, Hunter, who was handed $100,000 a month (Plus,Plus) from a Ukrainian based company, even though he had no experience in energy,… — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) October 6, 2019

When speaking of the “fake news,” the president may have been referring to outlets like CNN, which recently refused to air a Trump campaign ad that blasted Biden on his Ukraine record.

Trump went on to claim that Hunter Biden “separately got 1.5 Billion Dollars from China despite no experience and for no apparent reason.”

….and separately got 1.5 Billion Dollars from China despite no experience and for no apparent reason. There is NO WAY these can be legitimate transactions? As lawyers & others have stated, as President, I have an OBLIGATION to look into possible, or probable, CORRUPTION! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) October 6, 2019

“There is NO WAY these can be legitimate transactions?”

It wasn’t the first time that the president has hinted at billion-dollar dealings between the Bidens and China. The $1.5 billion number appears to have come from a deal that Hunter Biden’s investment and advisory firm made with Chinese investors.

“When Biden’s son walks out of China with $1.5 billion in a fund, and the biggest funds in the world can’t get money out of China, and he’s there for one quick meeting and he flies in on Air Force Two, I think that’s a horrible thing,” Trump said in September, according to Reuters.

If there was any ambiguity about what Trump was implying on Twitter, he cleared it away with his next tweet.

RELATED: Gold Star Dad: Biden's Comment to Son's Widow Was So Bad I'd Be in Jail if Secret Service Hadn't Been There

“The Biden family was PAID OFF, pure and simple!” the president wrote. “The fake news must stop making excuses for something that is totally inexcusable.”

The Biden family was PAID OFF, pure and simple! The fake news must stop making excuses for something that is totally inexcusable. Sleepy Joe said he never spoke to the Ukrainian company, and then the picture came out where he was playing golf with the company boss and Hunter….. — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) October 6, 2019

“Sleepy Joe said he never spoke to the Ukrainian company, and then the picture came out where he was playing golf with the company boss and Hunter,” Trump posted.

A day earlier, Biden himself had lashed out at Trump, calling the president “the definition of corruption” in a Saturday tweet.

Donald Trump is the definition of corruption. — Joe Biden (@JoeBiden) October 5, 2019

There’s a lot to unpack here. The biggest takeaway, however, is probably that Trump is sticking to his guns on the Ukraine story even as Democrats ramp up their impeachment efforts.

And why wouldn’t he? After all, punching back twice as hard has been a winning tactic for Trump ever since the 2016 primaries. He’s already weathered numerous scandals — from the Access Hollywood tape to his tax returns — which might have sunk anyone else.

Do you think the Bidens will end up on the losing end of this scandal? Yes No

Completing this poll entitles you to The Western Journal news updates free of charge. You may opt out at anytime. You also agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms of Use You’re logged in to Facebook. Click here to log out. 100% (20 Votes) 0% (0 Votes)

In fact, it’s often Trump’s opponents who end up with bruised reputations. It happened to Hillary Clinton, Robert Mueller, and James Comey, just to name a few. Like a boomerang, attacks on the president seem to swing back around and catch his opponents off guard.

Will the same thing end up happening to Democrats like Biden who are now confident that they have the president on the ropes? Time will tell, but it would probably be unwise to bet against Trump just yet.

We are committed to truth and accuracy in all of our journalism. Read our editorial standards.