Trump Goes on the Record About Kimberly Guilfoyle Situation: 'We're Not Happy'

President Donald Trump revealed on Monday that he’s “not happy” with the scandal now engulfing U.S. Ambassador to Greece Kimberly Guilfoyle.

“Are you considering firing her?” a reporter asked the president while speaking with him outside the White House earlier Monday afternoon.

“Well, we’re looking at it — yeah, we’re not happy,” the president pithily replied.

By “we,” he likely also meant Secretary of State Marco Rubio.

According to previous reporting, both Trump and Rubio were “furious” after the Guilfoyle scandal recently exploded.

Trump on looking into the firing of Kimberly Guilfoyle: “We’re not happy.” https://t.co/5fHThJjipq — CSPAN (@cspan) October 12, 2026

The scandal centers around text messages originally unearthed by The Wall Street Journal allegedly showing that Guilfoyle asked a high-profile Trump donor to wire $100,000 to her American Express account last year.

The text messages were sent right before her nuclear Senate confirmation. In the texts, she sought help paying a $100,000 credit card bill in exchange for granting the donor access to the Trump administration.

“It won’t show up anywhere if you wire money to American Express,” Guilfoyle texted on the encrypted chatting platform known as Signal. “Please.”

The donor has been identified as Eric Deters, a former Kentucky congressional candidate. In the end, he refused to participate in Guilfoyle’s quid pro quo scheme, and is now publicly speaking out against her.

On Monday, he even predicted that the president will fire Guilfoyle on account of her being a “grifter.”

Eric Deters says he will sue Amb. Kimberly Guilfoyle and her attorneys for defamation. He alleges to have text messages in which Guilfoyle requested he pay off her personal American Express card before she was confirmed as the ambassador to Greece. https://t.co/QCFJNEXNDy — Anderson Cooper 360° (@AC360) October 13, 2026

“I think she’s gone,” Deters said during a late Monday CNN appearance. “I think he has to fire her. And I think the reason why he has to fire her, I think she could have survived all this stuff over in Greece because it’s over in Greece.”

“I think what I’ve presented, she can’t escape from,” he continued. “It’s black and white. It’s her own words. And I think she’s toast as a result of it. It’s grifting on the highest level.”

The CNN interviewer pushed back by bringing up accusations from Guilfoyle’s attorneys that she’d simply been trying to recoup $150,000 “in outstanding fees from previous speeches and consulting work.”

Do you think Trump should fire Guilfoyle over this scandal? Yes, it's the right move No, she should be allowed to stay It depends on the investigation findings Your vote matters! To ensure your vote is counted, a verification link has been sent to . Please check your inbox and click the link in the email to verify your email address and complete your vote. Important: Your vote will not be counted until you click the verification link in the email. Completing this poll entitles you to The Western Journal news updates free of charge via email. You may opt out at anytime. You also agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms of Use Yes, it's the right move 64% (14 votes) No, she should be allowed to stay 0% (0 votes) It depends on the investigation findings 36% (8 votes)

Deters was apoplectic over the accusations.

“Well, I’m going to be suing those lawyers, that law firm, and Kimberly Guilfoyle here in Kentucky,” he announced. “It’s going to be fun. They’re going to have to come to Kentucky.”

He also repeated the threat in a video published to the social media site X:

Guilfoyle Faces New Allegations Over Greek Business Ties https://t.co/B9pf6SakCp — Eric Deters (@bulllaw) October 12, 2026

He continued on CNN by slamming Guilfoyle’s attorneys for originally alleging that the text messages were fake, for accusing him of being a “known blackmailer,” and for now making up a story to defend her request for money.

Meanwhile, the State Department Office of the Inspector General has confirmed to The Wall Street Journal that they’re now investigating Guilfoyle over this burgeoning scandal.

The paper further reported that they’re also looking into additional evidence against her, including an audio recording of her “boasting that Greek business magnates had paid for her flight to Paris along with luxurious hotel accommodations.”

Advertise with The Western Journal and reach millions of highly engaged readers, while supporting our work. Advertise Today.

Truth and Accuracy Submit a Correction → * Name

* Email

* Message



* All fields are required. Success! We are committed to truth and accuracy in all of our journalism. Read our editorial standards.