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Kimberly Guilfoyle, President Donald Trump's U.S. ambassador to Greece, speaks alongside President Donald Trump during a Greek Independence Day celebration at the White House on March 24, 2025, in Washington, D.C.
Kimberly Guilfoyle, President Donald Trump's U.S. ambassador to Greece, speaks alongside President Donald Trump during a Greek Independence Day celebration at the White House on March 24, 2025, in Washington, D.C. (Win McNamee / Getty Images)

Trump Goes on the Record About Kimberly Guilfoyle Situation: 'We're Not Happy'

 By V. Saxena  October 13, 2026 at 6:49am
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President Donald Trump revealed on Monday that he’s “not happy” with the scandal now engulfing U.S. Ambassador to Greece Kimberly Guilfoyle.

“Are you considering firing her?” a reporter asked the president while speaking with him outside the White House earlier Monday afternoon.

“Well, we’re looking at it — yeah, we’re not happy,” the president pithily replied.

By “we,” he likely also meant Secretary of State Marco Rubio.

According to previous reporting, both Trump and Rubio were “furious” after the Guilfoyle scandal recently exploded.

The scandal centers around text messages originally unearthed by The Wall Street Journal allegedly showing that Guilfoyle asked a high-profile Trump donor to wire $100,000 to her American Express account last year.

The text messages were sent right before her nuclear Senate confirmation. In the texts, she sought help paying a $100,000 credit card bill in exchange for granting the donor access to the Trump administration.

“It won’t show up anywhere if you wire money to American Express,” Guilfoyle texted on the encrypted chatting platform known as Signal. “Please.”

The donor has been identified as Eric Deters, a former Kentucky congressional candidate. In the end, he refused to participate in Guilfoyle’s quid pro quo scheme, and is now publicly speaking out against her.

On Monday, he even predicted that the president will fire Guilfoyle on account of her being a “grifter.”

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“I think she’s gone,” Deters said during a late Monday CNN appearance. “I think he has to fire her. And I think the reason why he has to fire her, I think she could have survived all this stuff over in Greece because it’s over in Greece.”

“I think what I’ve presented, she can’t escape from,” he continued. “It’s black and white. It’s her own words. And I think she’s toast as a result of it. It’s grifting on the highest level.”

The CNN interviewer pushed back by bringing up accusations from Guilfoyle’s attorneys that she’d simply been trying to recoup $150,000 “in outstanding fees from previous speeches and consulting work.”

Do you think Trump should fire Guilfoyle over this scandal?

Deters was apoplectic over the accusations.

“Well, I’m going to be suing those lawyers, that law firm, and Kimberly Guilfoyle here in Kentucky,” he announced. “It’s going to be fun. They’re going to have to come to Kentucky.”

He also repeated the threat in a video published to the social media site X:

He continued on CNN by slamming Guilfoyle’s attorneys for originally alleging that the text messages were fake, for accusing him of being a “known blackmailer,” and for now making up a story to defend her request for money.

Meanwhile, the State Department Office of the Inspector General has confirmed to The Wall Street Journal that they’re now investigating Guilfoyle over this burgeoning scandal.

The paper further reported that they’re also looking into additional evidence against her, including an audio recording of her “boasting that Greek business magnates had paid for her flight to Paris along with luxurious hotel accommodations.”

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V. Saxena
V. Saxena is a seasoned conservative news writer and commentator with a decade of experience in the industry. When not at work, he can be found working out or tending to his popular bird feeder.




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