Trump Goes Scorched Earth on Biden Following Divisive Speech: 'Look at the Words and Meaning'

 By Isa Cox  September 2, 2022 at 12:38pm
Do you enjoy living under a strong economy, with secure borders, laws that are enforced, the free exercise of religion and a collective understanding that it’s wildly inappropriate to teach young children about sexuality using your tax dollars?

Congratulations, you’ve just been deemed a threat to democracy by a sitting president of the United States!

I think we’re just one more insane volley of inflammatory anti-everyone-who-is-not-radically-progressive rhetoric away from really unifying this country, amirite?

So close. This must have been what it was like for Soviet citizens circa 1938, knowing that the glorious utopia of communism was right around the corner — just as soon as Stalin finished up dragging all the bad guys out of their beds at night and shooting them in cold blood without trial.

If you think I’m being terrifically dramatic, then you probably haven’t caught President Biden’s speech from Thursday night quite yet — I’m just going with the dystopian pre-Second Civil War mood the commander-in-chief has cast over this great nation over the last 12 hours.

In case you haven’t, well, I pretty much summed it up when I said if you are anything other than a Lincoln Project #nevertrump Republican right now, you’ve been deemed a “threat” to democracy, to which MAGA Republicans smacked back swiftly.

Former President Donald Trump, newly enabled to treat the nation to his play-by-play commentary of the American political scene by his social media platform Truth Social, absolutely brutalized his aspiring arch-nemesis, setting the record straight about what “MAGA” really means.

Do you agree with Trump?

“Someone should explain to Joe Biden, slowly but passionately, that MAGA means, as powerfully as mere words can get, MAKE AMERICA GREAT AGAIN! If he doesn’t want to Make America Great Again, which through words, action, and thought, he doesn’t, then he certainly should not be representing the United States of America!” he “truthed,” as the kids are calling it.

He went on to highlight the sheer insanity of Biden’s speech — and possibly literal insanity of our sitting president.

“If you look at the words and meaning of the awkward and angry Biden speech tonight, he threatened America, including with the possible use of military force. He must be insane, or suffering from late stage dementia!” Trump wrote in a follow-up truth.

He finished up with a picture of himself hugging the American flag side-by-side with a photo of angry Biden’s new dictator look, a message which he seems to have believed spoke for itself.

A number of prominent pro-Trump commentators took to Twitter (having not yet been permanently banned like their democracy-threatening overlord) to offer their own stunned feedback to the aggressive nature of Biden’s speech.

Trump was, of course, exactly right.

The movement behind him — and more importantly, against progressive radicals like the people driving Biden — has always been about simple, unifying American values that were hardly divisive just a decade ago.

And from a stage that looked like it was calculated to give the impression that he was willing to declare war on the American people if they keep prattling on about this “election integrity” and “not grooming kids,” President Biden stated plainly that “Donald Trump and the MAGA Republicans represent an extremism that threatens the very foundations of our republic.”

Of course, this “extremism” according to Biden, the most progressive president the U.S. has ever seen, is manifested in the fact that “MAGA forces are determined to take this country backwards — backwards to an America where there is no right to choose, no right to privacy, no right to contraception, no right to marry who you love.”

These insidious “MAGA forces” are threatening the very foundations of our republic because we have successfully used our system of self-governance to legislate and adjudicate against immoral practices that millions of Americans strongly oppose.

This is the myth the left would love you to believe about any and all opposition to both their radical social policies and their stinky swamp corruption: that “MAGA” is just a massive gaggle of rabid, racist, pro-Trump hicks who are foaming at the mouth to attack a Capitol building again.

(This, of course, in spite of the fact that there are a million things wrong with the official narrative on January 6 and the left has been leveraging it politically since the moment the building was first breached that fateful day. They’re hoping to ride it all the way to midterm success in November.)

The truth is, there are a great many more Americans other than emphatically pro-Trump Republicans who are angry with the Biden administration’s policies and the general trajectory of American politics and social values right now.

And can we really just disregard the fact that this speech came on the heels of some pretty explosive insight into the glaringly suspect corruption surrounding Hunter Biden’s FBI probe in 2020?

Yeah. You tell me who poses the real threat to the foundations of our republic.

Truth and Accuracy

We are committed to truth and accuracy in all of our journalism. Read our editorial standards.

Isa Cox
Contributor, Commentary
Isa grew up in San Francisco, where she was briefly a far-left socialist before finding Jesus and her husband in Hawaii. She now homeschools their two boys and freelances in the Ozarks.
Trump Goes Scorched Earth on Biden Following Divisive Speech: 'Look at the Words and Meaning'
