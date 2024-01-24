Trump Goes Scorched Earth on Nikki Haley After Big NH Win: 'This Is Not Your Typical Victory Speech'
After winning the New Hampshire GOP presidential primary on Tuesday, former President Donald Trump threw zingers at fellow candidate Nikki Haley.
“I said, ‘wow, she’s doing a speech like she won.’ She didn’t win. She lost,” Trump said in a video of his speech posted to Truth Social.
“This is not your typical victory speech, but let’s not have somebody take a victory when she had a very bad night. She had a very bad night,” he said.
Trump later called Haley an “imposter” for her speech after the New Hampshire primary results were known, she made in which he said she “claimed a victory.”
“Who the hell was the imposter who went up on the stage before and, like, claimed a victory?” he said. “She did very poorly actually. She had to win … Then she failed badly.”
According to The New York Times, Trump won the primary with 54.4 percent of the vote to Haley’s 43.3 percent. However, New Hampshire’s primary system allows voters who are registered as independents to vote in whatever primary they choose — meaning Democratic-leaning voters registered as independent could cast a ballot in the GOP primary.
According to exit polling, Trump defeated Haley among actual Republicans by 74 percent to 25 percent.
Trump also said the kind of lawfare that’s been targeted at him by Democrats would be aimed at Haley if she were to win the GOP nomination — or at any Republican challenging the Biden adminsitration.
“Just a little note to Nikki. She’s not going to win. But if she did, she would be under investigation by those people in 15 minutes, and I could tell you five reasons why already,” Trump said.
“Not big reasons, little stuff that she doesn’t want to talk about, that she will be under investigation within minutes, and so would Ron [DeSantis] have been, but he decided to get out,” he said.
Trump also posted about Haley on Truth Social.
“Could somebody please explain to Nikki Haley that she lost – and lost really badly. She also lost Iowa, BIG, last week. They were, as certain Non-Fake Media says, ‘CRUSHING DEFEATS,'” he wrote.
“A very bad night for Nikki ‘Birdbrain’ Haley, but not as bad as last week, in Iowa, where she came in a DISTANT THIRD. Next week, in the Nevada Caucus, she didn’t want to play because of her bad Polling. She gets ZERO DELEGATES, I get them all. In South Carolina, I am leading by 30 to 50 points!” he wrote in another post.
Trump took a different tone in a post-primary interview with Fox News.
“I’m very honored by the result,” Trump said.
Trump also said he is “looking forward to going against the worst president in the history of our country.”
Trump said Haley should drop out of the race.
“She should because, otherwise, we have to keep wasting money instead of spending on Biden,” Trump said, he told Fox. “If she doesn’t drop out, we have to waste money instead of spending it on Biden, which is our focus.”
“The party is very united except for her,” Trump said.
“The party is very united, and we’re looking forward to going against the worst president in the history of our country.”
Haley has said she does not plan to drop out.
