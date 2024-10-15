Trump Goes to War with Fox News, Says Network Is Having a 'Very Negative Effect on the Election'

Former President Donald Trump roared out his dissatisfaction with Fox News Monday, saying it has a “negative effect” on the upcoming presidential election.

In a pair of social media posts, Trump said Fox has done the wrong thing by prostrating itself at the feet of Vice President Kamala Harris and various representatives of her campaign.

“FoxNews has totally lost its way!” Trump posted on Truth Social.

“How much time does Ian Sams, Senior Advisor to Lyin’ Kamala Harris, spend on FoxNews?” Trump wrote.

“He’s now on Cavuto, Fox’s Lowest Rated Show, by far, and spent much of the weekend hitting ‘TRUMP,’ totally unopposed, before two real ‘beauties,’ Eric Shawn and Arthel Neville – Not exactly the next Walter Cronkite of the Broadcasting World!” Trump wrote.

“Sams is just a below average guy, with memorized FAKE NEWS soundbites, almost all of which are WRONG, but coupled with all of the other Harris Radical Left Democrat mouthpieces that Fox puts on (Richard Fowler, Patrick Murphy, ‘something’ Wolf, Jessica Tarloff?), it has a very negative effect on the Election,” he wrote.

“Think of it, I spend an hour with the wonderful Maria Bartiromo, do a beautiful job, and then am followed up all day long by one-sided, negative Democrats, including Ian Sams, who virtually owns the Network. It’s not worthwhile doing Interviews on Fox, because it all just averages out into NOTHING,” Trump wrote.

In a separate post on Truth Social, Trump criticized Fox’s decision to give Harris an interview.

Fox News interview with Kamala will be another 60mins edited and scripted interview to sabotage Trump. If it’s not LiVe, it is FAKE. — Preston Knox Sansa 🐕🐩🐕‍🦺 (@p1n0ijigga) October 15, 2024

“Lyin’ Kamala Harris has wisely chosen Bret Baier, of FoxNews, to do a much needed interview, because he is considered to be ‘Fair & Balanced,’ though often very soft to those on the ‘cocktail circuit’ Left,” Trump wrote.

Do you watch Fox News? Yes No

Completing this poll entitles you to The Western Journal news updates free of charge via email. You may opt out at anytime. You also agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms of Use Yes: 46% (871 Votes) No: 54% (1034 Votes)

“I would have preferred seeing a more hard hitting journalist, but Fox has grown so weak and soft on the Democrats, constantly polluting the airwaves with unopposed Kamala Representatives, that it all doesn’t matter anymore,” Trump wrote.

“Hopefully, the people will understand on November 5th, and Early Voting. MAKE AMERICA GREAT AGAIN!” Trump wrote.

Harris will be interviewed by Baier on Wednesday.

Tarlov, whose name was misspelled by Trump, recently used Fox to voice her opinions on defeating Trump.

🚨 WTF — Democrat strategist Jessica Tarlov incites violence against President Trump: “This is the chance to put the final nail in the coffin so that you don’t have Donald Trump on the ballot again.” pic.twitter.com/InEmav0quu — Proud Elephant 🇺🇸🦅 (@ProudElephantUS) October 11, 2024

During an appearance on “The Five,” she said that voters have the chance to end Trump’s political career on Election Day.

“This is the chance to put the final nail in the coffin so that you don’t have Donald Trump on the ballot again,” Tarlov said.

Truth and Accuracy Submit a Correction → * Name

* Email

* Message



* All fields are required. Success! We are committed to truth and accuracy in all of our journalism. Read our editorial standards.

Advertise with The Western Journal and reach millions of highly engaged readers, while supporting our work. Advertise Today.