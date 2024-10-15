Share
Former President Donald Trump complained that Fox News is having a "negative effect" on the November presidential election.
Trump Goes to War with Fox News, Says Network Is Having a 'Very Negative Effect on the Election'

 By Jack Davis  October 15, 2024 at 11:22am
Former President Donald Trump roared out his dissatisfaction with Fox News Monday, saying it has a “negative effect” on the upcoming presidential election.

In a pair of social media posts, Trump said Fox has done the wrong thing by prostrating itself at the feet of Vice President Kamala Harris and various representatives of her campaign.

“FoxNews has totally lost its way!” Trump posted on Truth Social.

“How much time does Ian Sams, Senior Advisor to Lyin’ Kamala Harris, spend on FoxNews?” Trump wrote.

“He’s now on Cavuto, Fox’s Lowest Rated Show, by far, and spent much of the weekend hitting ‘TRUMP,’ totally unopposed, before two real ‘beauties,’ Eric Shawn and Arthel Neville – Not exactly the next Walter Cronkite of the Broadcasting World!” Trump wrote.

“Sams is just a below average guy, with memorized FAKE NEWS soundbites, almost all of which are WRONG, but coupled with all of the other Harris Radical Left Democrat mouthpieces that Fox puts on (Richard Fowler, Patrick Murphy, ‘something’ Wolf, Jessica Tarloff?), it has a very negative effect on the Election,” he wrote.

“Think of it, I spend an hour with the wonderful Maria Bartiromo, do a beautiful job, and then am followed up all day long by one-sided, negative Democrats, including Ian Sams, who virtually owns the Network. It’s not worthwhile doing Interviews on Fox, because it all just averages out into NOTHING,” Trump wrote.

In a separate post on Truth Social, Trump criticized Fox’s decision to give Harris an interview.

“Lyin’ Kamala Harris has wisely chosen Bret Baier, of FoxNews, to do a much needed interview, because he is considered to be ‘Fair & Balanced,’ though often very soft to those on the ‘cocktail circuit’ Left,” Trump wrote.

Do you watch Fox News?

“I would have preferred seeing a more hard hitting journalist, but Fox has grown so weak and soft on the Democrats, constantly polluting the airwaves with unopposed Kamala Representatives, that it all doesn’t matter anymore,” Trump wrote.

“Hopefully, the people will understand on November 5th, and Early Voting. MAKE AMERICA GREAT AGAIN!” Trump wrote.

Harris will be interviewed by Baier on Wednesday.

Tarlov, whose name was misspelled by Trump,  recently used Fox to voice her opinions on defeating Trump.

During an appearance on “The Five,” she said that voters have the chance to end Trump’s political career on Election Day.

“This is the chance to put the final nail in the coffin so that you don’t have Donald Trump on the ballot again,” Tarlov said.

Truth and Accuracy

We are committed to truth and accuracy in all of our journalism. Read our editorial standards.

Jack Davis
Contributor, News
Jack Davis is a freelance writer who joined The Western Journal in July 2015 and chronicled the campaign that saw President Donald Trump elected. Since then, he has written extensively for The Western Journal on the Trump administration as well as foreign policy and military issues.
Jack can be reached at jackwritings1@gmail.com.
Location
New York City
Languages Spoken
English
Topics of Expertise
Politics, Foreign Policy, Military & Defense Issues




