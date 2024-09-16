Any time there’s an attempt on a presidential candidate — of which there has been an alarming increase in frequency in 2024 — pundits, law enforcement and everyday Americans will inevitably search for the “why” or “how.”

After Sunday’s alleged assassination attempt of former President Donald Trump at Trump International Golf Course near West Palm Beach, Florida, the answer to “how” may very well infuriate Americans, law enforcement and pundits alike.

According to an ominous report from the New York Post, alleged gunman Ryan Wesley Routh was able to get dangerously close to shooting Trump thanks to a glaring — and known — issue on that Trump International Golf Course.

To wit, on Sunday, Routh was ultimately stopped and apprehended after he lay in wait in shrubbery on the golf course.

Secret Service authorities reportedly saw Routh’s weapon and engaged, forcing the would-be assassin to flee.

Routh was eventually apprehended by local law enforcement and is currently facing charges of possessing a firearm despite a prior felony conviction and possession of a firearm with a removed serial number.

That is all concerning enough on its own.

But as the Post noted, Routh only got that close because of a security gap that the “Secret Service has known about for years.”

“News photographers — including those hired by The Post — have had no problem repeatedly securing spots around the perimeter of the course to snap pictures of Trump playing golf or driving around in a golf cart,” the Post reported. “They have even taken images — which require a clear line of sight to the 45th president — unnoticed through the bushes with telephoto lenses.

“Some have gotten as close as 75 yards — without so much as a sideways glance from the Secret Service.”

Routh reportedly got within 300 to 500 yards of Trump, which is well within the range for a well-trained marksman with a scope.

“They’re always amazed how close they can get to Trump and his entourage,” one photo agency told the New York Post.

The agency added: “[I]t’s easy for them.”

This latest report comes amid swirling questions about the competency of the Secret Service — especially given that the last attempt on Trump’s life came just about two months ago.

Back in July, Thomas Matthew Crooks fired at the former president during a rally in Butler, Pennsylvania, in a shockingly simple plot that required getting onto a nearby roof.

Trump was injured in that attempt, having his ear hit by Crooks.

One rallygoer, firefighter Corey Comperatore, died after being shot by Crooks.

