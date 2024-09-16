Share
News
Law enforcement officials work at the crime scene outside the Trump International Golf Club in West Palm Beach, Florida, on Monday.
Law enforcement officials work at the crime scene outside the Trump International Golf Club in West Palm Beach, Florida, on Monday. (Chandan Khanna - AFP / Getty Images)

Trump Golf Course Gunman Exploited Security Gap That's Been Known for Years: Report

 By Bryan Chai  September 16, 2024 at 2:25pm
Share

Any time there’s an attempt on a presidential candidate — of which there has been an alarming increase in frequency in 2024 — pundits, law enforcement and everyday Americans will inevitably search for the “why” or “how.”

After Sunday’s alleged assassination attempt of former President Donald Trump at Trump International Golf Course near West Palm Beach, Florida, the answer to “how” may very well infuriate Americans, law enforcement and pundits alike.

According to an ominous report from the New York Post, alleged gunman Ryan Wesley Routh was able to get dangerously close to shooting Trump thanks to a glaring — and known — issue on that Trump International Golf Course.

To wit, on Sunday, Routh was ultimately stopped and apprehended after he lay in wait in shrubbery on the golf course.

Secret Service authorities reportedly saw Routh’s weapon and engaged, forcing the would-be assassin to flee.

Trending:
Former FBI Assistant Director Says Assassination Suspect May Have Received 'Inside Information' from '3rd Party'

Routh was eventually apprehended by local law enforcement and is currently facing charges of possessing a firearm despite a prior felony conviction and possession of a firearm with a removed serial number.

That is all concerning enough on its own.

But as the Post noted, Routh only got that close because of a security gap that the “Secret Service has known about for years.”

“News photographers — including those hired by The Post — have had no problem repeatedly securing spots around the perimeter of the course to snap pictures of Trump playing golf or driving around in a golf cart,” the Post reported. “They have even taken images — which require a clear line of sight to the 45th president — unnoticed through the bushes with telephoto lenses.

Do you think Trump should have just as many Secret Service agents as Joe Biden?

“Some have gotten as close as 75 yards — without so much as a sideways glance from the Secret Service.”

Routh reportedly got within 300 to 500 yards of Trump, which is well within the range for a well-trained marksman with a scope.

“They’re always amazed how close they can get to Trump and his entourage,” one photo agency told the New York Post.

The agency added: “[I]t’s easy for them.”

This latest report comes amid swirling questions about the competency of the Secret Service — especially given that the last attempt on Trump’s life came just about two months ago.

Related:
Assassination Attempt Suspect Appears in Court, Charged with Crimes That Carry Max Penalty of 20 Years in Prison

Back in July, Thomas Matthew Crooks fired at the former president during a rally in Butler, Pennsylvania, in a shockingly simple plot that required getting onto a nearby roof.

Trump was injured in that attempt, having his ear hit by Crooks.

One rallygoer, firefighter Corey Comperatore, died after being shot by Crooks.

Truth and Accuracy

Submit a Correction →



We are committed to truth and accuracy in all of our journalism. Read our editorial standards.

Tags:
, , , , ,
Share
Bryan Chai
Sr. Editor / Sr. Writer
Bryan Chai has written news and sports for The Western Journal for more than five years and has produced more than 1,300 stories. He specializes in the NBA and NFL as well as politics.
Bryan Chai has written news and sports for The Western Journal for more than five years and has produced more than 1,300 stories. He specializes in the NBA and NFL as well as politics. He graduated with a BA in Creative Writing from the University of Arizona. He is an avid fan of sports, video games, politics and debate.
Birthplace
Hawaii
Education
Class of 2010 University of Arizona. BEAR DOWN.
Location
Phoenix, Arizona
Languages Spoken
English, Korean
Topics of Expertise
Sports, Entertainment, Science/Tech




ESPN Announcer Roasts College Football Fan on Camera: Was This Uncalled For?
Trump Golf Course Gunman Exploited Security Gap That's Been Known for Years: Report
NBC Accused of Hitting 'a New Despicable Low' with 'Disgraceful' Coverage of Trump Assassination Attempt
Controversial Sports Anchor Felt 'Guilty' Admiring Caitlin Clark, Calls Her a 'Red State White Girl' in Bizarre Segment
'Tolerant' Leftists Are Reportedly Cancelling Matt Walsh's New Film: 'Cause Such Division by Playing This'
See more...

Advertise with The Western Journal and reach millions of highly engaged readers, while supporting our work. Advertise Today.

Conversation