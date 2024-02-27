The latest poll in the blue state of Maine shows former President Donald Trump taking an early lead for the first time in a state that he has never been able to carry.

The first major poll in the Pine Tree State was released Monday. Conducted from Feb. 6 to Feb. 14 by the Portland polling firm Pan Atlantic Research, it found Trump leading President Joe Biden by 6 points, 38 to 32, according to the Bangor Daily News.

The poll is a surprising turn compared to the results of the 2020 election. While Trump did carry one of the state’s two congressional districts that year, overall he lost Maine by 9 points, according to CNN. Biden took 53 percent of the vote to Trump’s 44.

📊 MAINE POLL: Pan Atlantic Research Statewide

Trump: 38% (+6)

Biden: 32%

Other: 21% Was Biden +1 in November

—

CD1

Biden: 39% (+8)

Trump: 31%

Other: 23% CD2

Trump: 45% (+20)

Biden: 25%

Other: 19%

—

GOP Primary

Trump 66% (+42)

Haley 24%

—

Favs

Sen King (I): 60-28 (+32)

Rep… pic.twitter.com/GHfx9Rf2lk — InteractivePolls (@IAPolls2022) February 26, 2024

Maine has not seen a majority vote for a Republican president since George H.W. Bush beat Democrat Michael Dukakis and won the state in 1988. Mainers also voted for Ronald Reagan in both 1980 and 1984.

Ominously for both Trump and Biden, fully 30 percent in the poll said that they were either backing someone else or were still undecided.

The poll surveyed 791 likely voters and has an error margin of 3.5 percentage points.

In more bad news for Biden, the same poll did not find any such lack of support for other liberal candidates running for office in Maine. U.S. Sen. Angus King, an independent who caucuses with Democrats, and Democratic U.S. Rep. Jared Golden, both enjoyed majority support in the poll.

Will Trump win in 2024? Yes No

Completing this poll entitles you to The Western Journal news updates free of charge via email. You may opt out at anytime. You also agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms of Use Yes: 91% (21 Votes) No: 9% (2 Votes)

Meanwhile, even in a state where the secretary of state tried to boot Trump off the 2024 ballot (that decision is on hold pending the U.S. Supreme Court’s decision in a Colorado case), Biden was viewed negatively by a whopping 61 percent of Mainers in the poll.

The Bangor Daily News added that there was only one bright spot for Biden in the poll. The president does hold a scant lead among those who said they were certain to vote in November, with 40 percent saying they would vote for Biden’s re-election to Trump’s 37 percent. Meanwhile, 23 percent of this group said they either backed another candidate or were undecided.

The race for Maine’s Second District House seat is only just getting started and most voters are not well informed about Golden’s GOP opponents, state Reps. Austin Theriault of Fort Kent and Mike Soboleski of Phillips, the Bangor Daily News reported.

So far, Theriault — a former NASCAR driver — leads with the support of the state’s Republican establishment and 28 percent of voters, according to the Pan Atlantic Research poll. Soboleski earned 10 percent in the poll.

Trump’s strength in this first major poll of the year in Maine may end up being an outlier, but it is notable for a generally Democrat-leaning state and seems to show just how unpopular Biden is at this stage of the campaign.

The state’s Democrat-led election officials initially tried to remove Donald Trump from the primary ballot by claiming he led an “insurrection” on Jan. 6, 2021.

However, the Maine State Supreme Court unanimously reversed that move saying that Maine’s Democratic Secretary of State, Shenna Bellows, was legally bound to wait until the U.S. Supreme Court weighed in on Trump’s eligibility before being allowed to remove his name from any ballots.

The high court heard arguments Feb. 8 on Trump’s appeal of a Colorado Supreme Court decision that disqualified him from the ballot for supposedly engaging in “insurrection” related to the Capitol incursion of Jan. 6, 2021.

Maine’s presidential primary is set to be held on March 5.

A Note from Our Deputy Managing Editor: I heard a chilling comment the other day: “We don’t even know if an election will be held in 2024.” That wasn’t said by a conspiracy theorist or a doomsday prophet. No, former U.S. national security advisor Lt. Gen. Michael Flynn said that to the founder of The Western Journal, Floyd Brown. Gen. Flynn’s warning means that the 2024 election is the most important election for every single living American. If we lose this one to the wealthy elites who hate us, hate God, and hate what America stands for, we can only assume that 248 years of American history and the values we hold dear to our hearts may soon vanish. The end game is here, and as Benjamin Franklin said, “We must all hang together, or assuredly we shall all hang separately.” All of this means that without you, it’s over. We have the platform, the journalists, and the experience to fight back hard, but Big Tech is strangling us through advertising blacklists, shadow bans, and algorithms. Did you know that we’ve been blacklisted by 90% of advertisers? Without direct support from you, our readers, we can’t continue the fight. Can we count on your support? It may not seem like much, but a Western Journal Membership can make all the difference in the world because when you support us directly, you cut Big Tech out of the picture. They lose control. A monthly Western Journal Membership costs less than one coffee and breakfast sandwich each month, and it gets you access to ALL of our content — news, commentary, and premium articles. You’ll experience a radically reduced number of ads, and most importantly you will be vitally supporting the fight for America’s soul in 2024. We are literally counting on you because without our members, The Western Journal would cease to exist. Will you join us in the fight? Sincerely, Josh Manning Deputy Managing Editor The Western Journal

Truth and Accuracy Submit a Correction → * Name

* Email

* Message



* All fields are required. Success! We are committed to truth and accuracy in all of our journalism. Read our editorial standards.