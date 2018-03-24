Trump Grants Two Cousins Special White House Gift They Will Never Forget

Two cousins from Maryland were given an experience of a lifetime on Friday after the pair received an invitation from President Donald Trump to visit the White House.

According to The Daily Caller, 9-year-old Celia Sheehan and 12-year-old Natalie Elder Dalton had written a letter to the president asking if they could bake the commander in chief some cookies.

Taking it a step further, Trump invited the girls to the White House in order to bake alongside first lady Melania Trump and a White House pastry chef.

Once baked, the girls delivered the plate of dessert to the president — officially fulfilling the wishes of their letter.

First Lady Melania Trump invited two cousins, Celia Sheehan and Natalie Elder Dalton, to The White House Kitchen on… Posted by Fox News on Saturday, March 24, 2018

DAILY The Western Journal Daily Email Breaking news updates and daily headlines from a news source you can trust. Facebook

Along with baking with the young girls, Melania Trump celebrated women throughout the world at the International Women of Courage ceremony earlier in the day.

In her speech, the first lady honored 10 different women who have shown “incredible courage and leadership” throughout their lives.

The honorees were chosen for their exemplification of working toward “peace, justice, human rights, quality and women’s empowerment,” often at personal risk to both themselves as well as their families.

Mrs Trump poses for group photo with International Women of Courage recipients. pic.twitter.com/7Nd41TL3sg — Mark Knoller (@markknoller) March 23, 2018

Are you glad the president took time to grant these girls their request? Yes No Continue with Facebook -- or -- Completing this poll entitles you to The Western Journal news updates free of charge. You may opt out at anytime. You also agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms of Use You're logged in to Facebook. Click here to log out.

One of the honorees was forensic pathologist Dr. Julissa Villanueva, who currently oversees the Honduran Attorney General’s Forensic Medicine Department and has been a crucial figure in changing criminal accountability, particularly with violent crimes against women and children.

Rwandan native Godelieve Mukasarasi was also honored for her struggle to abolish sexual violence towards women and girls in conflict-ridden areas as well as working to institute peace and non-violence for her people following the 1994 Rwandan genocide.

#ICYMI Watch @FLOTUS and @StateDeptSpox present the 2018 International #WomenOfCourage Award to 10 extraordinary women from around the world who have demonstrated exceptional courage and leadership. Learn more: https://t.co/bP4ELRQetr pic.twitter.com/nvJM21kKZB — Department of State (@StateDept) March 24, 2018

Sister Maria Elena Berini was another notable name honored by the first lady, as the Italian nun is known for her work at a Catholic mission in Bocaranga, Central African Republic, helping thousands of internally displaced people find refuge.

RELATED: GOP Congressmen Issue Ominous Impeachment Warning

Aliyah Khalaf Salah was honored for her courage after she’d risked her life to save Iraqi military cadets who had been ambushed by the Islamic State terrorist group, resulting in the rescue of 58 recruits over a period of five months, hiding the recruits in smaller groups and keeping them safe as their escape routes were prepared.

The first lady expressed her deep appreciation to the honorees while also taking time to thank those that work in the State Department, who she said expressed “courage on behalf of our country every day.”

“Courage is the quality most needed in this world, yet it is often the hardest to find,” Trump said. “Courage sets apart those who believe in higher calling and those who act on it. It takes courage not only to see wrong, but strive to right it.”

The first lady added that this quality of courage is what sets heroes apart from the rest, as bravery and nobility will always go hand in hand, which is something the 10 honorees exemplified through their work and dedication.

“In recognizing them, we stand for what is right,” she added. “In telling their stories, we can teach young women and girls all over the world what it means to have courage and to be a hero. Their examples define courage.”

What do you think? Scroll down to comment below.