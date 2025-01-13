Trump Does It Again - Greenland Ready to Talk!

To borrow an ancient Greek metaphor, the ship of state has reversed course under President-elect Donald Trump.

In a joint news conference with Danish prime minister Mette Frederiksen on Friday, Greenland’s Prime Minister Mute Egede insisted that the people of Greenland desire independence, but he also hinted that he recognizes which way the winds now blow.

“No. But we are ready to talk,” Egede said in response to a question about whether or not he had spoken to Trump regarding the latter’s recent and very public pursuit of — at minimum — a much closer relationship between the United States and Greenland.

Egede, of course, did not make the proverbial leap into America’s open arms.

After all, how could he, especially in a joint news conference with the Danish prime minister? Denmark controlled Greenland as a colony until 1953, when the island received semi-autonomous status. Today, Greenland has its own local government but also sends representatives to the Danish Parliament.

Thus, Egede focused on achieving independence from Denmark, which most Greenlanders want.

“We don’t want to be Danes. We don’t want to be Americans. We want to be Greenlandic,” Egede told reporters.

Then, however, the Greenlandic prime minister offered an important caveat.

“And of course it is the Greenlandic people who decide their future,” he added.

Saturday on the social media platform X, journalist Collin Rugg posted a 48-second clip of the news conference. Readers may view that clip below.

NEW: Greenland Prime Minister Mute Egede says he is ready to speak with Donald Trump as he calls for independence from Denmark. Egede said his people didn’t want to be Americans but said it was ultimately up to them to decide their future. “We are ready to talk [with… pic.twitter.com/2UuvX8m6Jg — Collin Rugg (@CollinRugg) January 11, 2025

Above all, no matter the outcome of Trump’s Greenland pursuit, everyone involved now seems to take the president-elect seriously.

For instance, searches for the term “Greenland” on Google have skyrocketed.

Moreover, as of Monday morning, Rugg’s post on X had more than 4 million views.

Likewise, do not forget Egede’s caveat. The people of Greenland, he said, will decide their future. And evidence suggests that the frigid Arctic island’s residents have warmed to Trump’s pursuit of them.

In fact, recent polls have shown an overwhelming preference for independence from Denmark (68 percent in favor and 32 percent opposed) and, perhaps surprisingly, a strong majority of Greenlanders who also favor joining the United States (57 percent support and 37 percent opposed).

🇬🇱 Greenland Poll Independence From Denmark 🔴 Independence 68% (+36)

🔵 Stay Denmark 32% University Of Copenhagen Poll pic.twitter.com/Hf8uUp8ldv — OSZ (@OpenSourceZone) January 12, 2025

Trump, of course, made all of this happen. He has insisted in very strong terms that the United States needs Greenland.

Last week, a small contingent led by Donald Trump Jr. visited Greenland’s capital of Nuuk and got a welcome reception.

Then, at a news conference on Wednesday, the president-elect made it clear that he regarded possession of Greenland as essential for U.S. security. He also expressed a willingness to use massive economic pressure on Denmark in order to make the acquisition happen.

Democrats, meanwhile, still smarting from the drubbing they took in the 2024 election, have voiced pathetic-sounding objections. After four years of what passes for leadership under President Joe Biden, they simply do not recognize an actual statesman who honors his word and puts Americans’ interests first.

Their befuddlement, however, will have no effect on the course of events. Egede’s comments, coupled with recent poll results, suggest that Trump has the winds of change at his back.

