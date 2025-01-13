Share
Commentary
An old map shows Greenland and Iceland.
Commentary
An old map shows Greenland and Iceland. (JeanUrsula / Getty Images)

Trump Does It Again - Greenland Ready to Talk!

 By Michael Schwarz  January 13, 2025 at 1:04pm
Share

To borrow an ancient Greek metaphor, the ship of state has reversed course under President-elect Donald Trump.

In a joint news conference with Danish prime minister Mette Frederiksen on Friday, Greenland’s Prime Minister Mute Egede insisted that the people of Greenland desire independence, but he also hinted that he recognizes which way the winds now blow.

“No. But we are ready to talk,” Egede said in response to a question about whether or not he had spoken to Trump regarding the latter’s recent and very public pursuit of — at minimum — a much closer relationship between the United States and Greenland.

Egede, of course, did not make the proverbial leap into America’s open arms.

After all, how could he, especially in a joint news conference with the Danish prime minister? Denmark controlled Greenland as a colony until 1953, when the island received semi-autonomous status. Today, Greenland has its own local government but also sends representatives to the Danish Parliament.

Thus, Egede focused on achieving independence from Denmark, which most Greenlanders want.

“We don’t want to be Danes. We don’t want to be Americans. We want to be Greenlandic,” Egede told reporters.

Then, however, the Greenlandic prime minister offered an important caveat.

“And of course it is the Greenlandic people who decide their future,” he added.

Is it time for the U.S. to add more territory?

Saturday on the social media platform X, journalist Collin Rugg posted a 48-second clip of the news conference. Readers may view that clip below.

Above all, no matter the outcome of Trump’s Greenland pursuit, everyone involved now seems to take the president-elect seriously.

For instance, searches for the term “Greenland” on Google have skyrocketed.

Related:
Trump Team Lands Grammy-Winning Superstar for Inauguration Performance

Moreover, as of Monday morning, Rugg’s post on X had more than 4 million views.

Likewise, do not forget Egede’s caveat. The people of Greenland, he said, will decide their future. And evidence suggests that the frigid Arctic island’s residents have warmed to Trump’s pursuit of them.

In fact, recent polls have shown an overwhelming preference for independence from Denmark (68 percent in favor and 32 percent opposed) and, perhaps surprisingly, a strong majority of Greenlanders who also favor joining the United States (57 percent support and 37 percent opposed).

Trump, of course, made all of this happen. He has insisted in very strong terms that the United States needs Greenland.

Last week, a small contingent led by Donald Trump Jr. visited Greenland’s capital of Nuuk and got a welcome reception.

Then, at a news conference on Wednesday, the president-elect made it clear that he regarded possession of Greenland as essential for U.S. security. He also expressed a willingness to use massive economic pressure on Denmark in order to make the acquisition happen.

Democrats, meanwhile, still smarting from the drubbing they took in the 2024 election, have voiced pathetic-sounding objections. After four years of what passes for leadership under President Joe Biden, they simply do not recognize an actual statesman who honors his word and puts Americans’ interests first.

Their befuddlement, however, will have no effect on the course of events. Egede’s comments, coupled with recent poll results, suggest that Trump has the winds of change at his back.

Truth and Accuracy

Submit a Correction →



We are committed to truth and accuracy in all of our journalism. Read our editorial standards.

Tags:
, , , , ,
Share
Michael Schwarz
Michael Schwarz holds a Ph.D. in History and has taught at multiple colleges and universities. He has published one book and numerous essays on Thomas Jefferson, James Madison, and the Early U.S. Republic. He loves dogs, baseball, and freedom. After meandering spiritually through most of early adulthood, he has rediscovered his faith in midlife and is eager to continue learning about it from the great Christian thinkers.
Michael Schwarz holds a Ph.D. in History and has taught at multiple colleges and universities. He has published one book and numerous essays on Thomas Jefferson, James Madison, and the Early U.S. Republic. He loves dogs, baseball, and freedom. After meandering spiritually through most of early adulthood, he has rediscovered his faith in midlife and is eager to continue learning about it from the great Christian thinkers.




LA Mayor's Wildfire Blunder Looks Even Worse After Campaign Promise Resurfaces
Trump Does It Again - Greenland Ready to Talk!
Kamala Donors Furious After Looking at Credit Cards in January 2025
'Dems' Hopes and Dreams Crushed with One Word' as Pete Hegseth's FBI Background Check Is Submitted to Senate
Christian Apologist Who Appeared on Rogan Podcast Says God Is Doing Something Incredible 'Behind the Scenes'
See more...

Advertise with The Western Journal and reach millions of highly engaged readers, while supporting our work. Advertise Today.

Conversation