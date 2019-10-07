Trump Growing Support from Independent Voters Against Biden, Warren: Poll

For Democrats, apparently, impeachment talk isn’t all they hoped it would be.

President Donald Trump’s support among independent voters has actually increased against his two strongest potential challengers since the impeachment effort began in earnest, according to an IBD/TIPP poll released Monday.

And Reps. Nancy Pelosi, Adam Schiff and Co. better be paying attention.

In a head-to-head matchup, former Vice President Joe Biden still tops Trump among all voters by a 7-point spread, but that lead was about half what it was in September, when Biden was 12 points up, the poll found.

Massachusetts Sen. Elizabeth Warren, who has emerged as Biden’s strongest challenger for the Democratic nomination, still had a 2-point edge on Trump in a one-to-one contest, the poll found. However, considering the margin of error was 3.3 percent, that’s a statistical tie.

But those results include voters with a confirmed political stance — the minds of most committed Republicans and Democrats are likely made up when it comes to Trump’s performance.

Independent voters are likely to decide the 2020 election, and among independent voters, Trump is gaining ground.

In a Trump-Biden matchup, Biden had a mere 1-point lead on the president, 46-45. That’s not only within the margin of error, it’s a rollicking comeback for Trump, considering he was down by 18 points – 55 percent to 37 percent – in the September poll, IBD reported.

(All that talk of Ukraine corruption and sweetheart deals like a foreign company coming up with a job that paid $50,000 a month to Biden’s son, Hunter, might be hurting.)

For Warren, the news was just as bad, if not worse.

Not only is her lead among voters in general smaller, but Trump is actually beating her outright among independent voters, according to IDP — 49 percent to 43 percent.

Warren led Trump by 2 points among independents in the September poll, according to The Hill.

In the Democratic primary race, Warren held a 1-point lead over Biden, 27 percent to 26 percent, according to IDP. Vermont Sen. Bernie Sanders was well back at 10 percent, followed by South Bend, Indiana, Mayor Pete Buttigieg, the poll found.

None of the other candidates drew higher than 3 percent support, IBD reported.

Trump supporters on social media weren’t surprised at the president’s improved showing among independents:

Independents are smart….they know that the democrats will ruin this country with their radical, socialist agenda. — tiffany the Patriot (@tschoon44) October 7, 2019

Independents should be against@AdamSchiff running the countrythrough closed hearings. Turning the People’s House into a clique. tt:@Kredo0 — Harold Truman (@Maggiesdad34) October 7, 2019

Independents don’t approve of the tactics the Democrats are using with their silly impeachment talk. — Sansad Snubbe (@SansadSnubbe) October 7, 2019

That last one might nail it.

Considering the poll was taken from Sept. 26-Oct. 3, it began two days after House Speaker Pelosi declared the beginning of an “impeachment inquiry” in the House of Representatives. It’s impossible to ignore what effect that might be having on poll respondents.

And the results are clear: The Democrats’ two strongest horses in the race are actually losing ground, especially when it comes to a voting group that is likely to play a pivotal role in who crosses the finish line in first.

For Democrats, it isn’t what they were hoping for. But there’s always a chance they could start listening to the rest of the country.

