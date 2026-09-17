Trump Halts Rally Speech to Dismiss Female Heckler: 'She's Going Home to Mama'

During a rally speech in North Carolina Wednesday, President Donald Trump went after a heckler who interrupted him, much to the crowd’s delight.

The president was slamming former Democratic Governor — and current U.S. Senate candidate — Roy Cooper for doing “nothing” during the devastation of Hurricane Helene in 2025, when a woman suddenly spoke up, drawing his attention.

“What do you have, a bad guy or a good guy over there?” he asked, to which the crowd replied, “bad guy!”

“Where is he? Who is he? Show him to me. Show him, let me see his face,” Trump continued. “Oh, it’s a she. Hello! She’s going home to mama, who’s watching right now. Her mother is watching right now, on television, furious at the daughter.”

“She’s going to walk in, and she’s going to get the hell spoken out of her,” the president said jokingly, trying not to curse.

The crowd erupted in applause at his remarks before he continued bashing Cooper and praising Cooper’s Republican opponent, Michael Whatley.

The commander in chief once again accused Cooper of releasing DeCarlos Brown Jr. from prison before he went on to kill 23-year-old Ukrainian refugee Iryna Zarutska by slashing her neck while onboard a light rail train in Charlotte, North Carolina.

WCNC-TV reported earlier this week that Brown Jr.’s trial had been paused after he was found incompetent to stand trial at both the state and federal levels.

Doctors said his situation might change after he receives treatment, but the timeline of his return to court is still unclear.

The White House’s official X account posted a clip Wednesday evening echoing Trump’s statements, which included footage of the president from his State of the Union address when he referenced the tragedy.

He blamed Democratic politicians and ‘open borders” for her death.

Just over a year ago, 23-year-old Ukrainian refugee Iryna Zarutska was stabbed three times and killed on a Charlotte light rail train. She came to the U.S. for safety, only to have her life cut short. Her killer had been in and out of prison since 2011 and was released by former… pic.twitter.com/wOdJbB3Z8T — The White House (@WhiteHouse) September 16, 2026

Later in his rally speech, Trump asked voters to “pretend I’m on the ballot just one more time,” to drive voter turnout.

“If we lose [the midterms], you’re going to lose your border. You’re going to lose your tax cuts. You’re going to lose your wealth,” he declared. “And our country is going to go through hell. And we’re going to be a laughingstock all over the world, just as we were two years ago.”

The president also addressed the war in Iran and rising energy costs, promising a drop in gas prices along with a victory in the Middle East this fall.

“And you watch what’s going to happen in Iran,” he said. “It’s going to be a really good conclusion … I say it’s going to be a little bit after the election, but maybe not. Maybe it’s before the election. But when you look at where it is, we have the [Strait of Hormuz] open.”

He added that Iran’s military has been “decimated” and thanked U.S. service members for their dedication.

Additionally, Trump said oil and gas prices will drop “very quickly,” and doubled down on his decision to take action, calling it a small price to pay for a nuclear-free Iran.

“I could have sat back and enjoyed it, or I could have done what’s the right thing for — I see these young children in the audience — but if [Iran] had a nuclear weapon, it would be a very bad thing,” he concluded. “A very dangerous thing. And they would have used it absolutely, without question.”

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