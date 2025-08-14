Trump Hammers Elizabeth Warren for Wild Way She Endorsed 'Communist' in NYC — 'Gotta Take a Drug Test'

President Donald Trump slammed Democratic Sen. Elizabeth Warren of Massachusetts for supporting Zohran Mamdani in his quest to become mayor of New York City during an Oval Office press conference Thursday, suggesting she should take a drug test.

A reporter asked Trump why Democrats “like Bernie Sanders and Elizabeth Warren” are claiming that the president is trying to cut Social Security benefits for the elderly.

“I love your question,” the commander in chief replied. “It’s so vicious, what they do. Elizabeth Warren said she was an Indian. We call her Pocahontas. She’s a liar. She lied her whole career. Based on the fact that she was an Indian, she was able to get into certain colleges, get certain jobs, get into certain universities to work there. She’s a liar and a mean person. She’s a nut job.

“I watched her the other night. She was all hopped up, endorsing a communist in New York City,” he continued. “And she was all excited and jumping up and down. She’s got to take a drug test. She really does, she’s got to take a drug test. There’s no way somebody can act that way and be normal.”

Trump was referring to Warren endorsing Mamdani earlier this month, when she said the New York assemblyman’s message aligns with the Democratic Party.

“When someone stands up and says, ‘I will lead this city by making it more affordable, and here are my plans’ — real plans. Plans to deliver on child care, plans to deliver on housing. Plans to deliver — we’re going to experiment,” she said. “We are going to try things on groceries. That is the Democratic message.”

Elizabeth Warren says Mamdani’s plan is the “Democratic Message” So just to be clear, this is the official democratic message: – Defund the police

– Release all the criminals from prison

– Disarm law abiding citizens

– seize your property

– free child m*tiIation

– ban ICE

Mamdani has plans, all right — plans to lead a communist takeover of New York.

So, in other words, Warren is saying that the Democratic message includes: banning guns, shifting the tax burden to “whiter” neighborhoods, embracing radical Islamic talking points, having city-owned grocery stores that have failed miserably everywhere they’ve been tried, and protecting illegal aliens.

If she thinks that will resonate nationally with American voters, maybe she should take a drug test.

Trump also claimed Warren had a hand in doing immense damage to the country’s financial system.

He accused the far-left Senator of putting banks in the Midwest “out of business,” causing loans for farmers and other blue-collar workers to dry up. Trump then referred to her as a “mean, horrible human being.”

When it came to Sen. Bernie Sanders of Vermont, Trump took a softer approach, saying he doesn’t “mind him so much,” adding that despite being “nasty” and “wacky,” the socialist is still sharp, despite being in his 80s — which was more than the president could say for Joe Biden.

It seems the Democratic Party is going all in on socialist and communist messaging.

Some of these candidates may win local elections or rise up through the ranks of deep-blue states. Yet huge pockets of the country want nothing to do with this type of governance.

Left-wing lawmakers have such hatred for Trump that it has blinded them and radicalized their agenda.

By using harsh and direct language to call them out, Trump’s doing what he’s always done: abandoning concern for decorum and political correctness in favor of the hard truth.

And the hard truth is that a major political party of the United States has been hijacked to further certain interests that are harmful to the nation.

It deserves to be pointed out and mocked at every turn, so the American people realize how much misery will be unleashed if radical liberals get their way.

