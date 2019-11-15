SECTIONS
News
Print

Trump Hammers Ex-Ukraine Ambassador as She Testifies at Impeachment Hearing

Former U.S. Ambassador to Ukraine Marie Yovanovitch testifies before the House Intelligence Committee.Andrew Harrer / Pool / AFP via Getty ImagesFormer U.S. Ambassador to Ukraine Marie Yovanovitch testifies before the House Intelligence Committee as part of the impeachment inquiry into President Donald Trump on Nov. 15, 2019. (Andrew Harrer / Pool / AFP via Getty Images)

By Randy DeSoto
Published November 15, 2019 at 2:39pm
Print

President Donald Trump targeted former U.S. Ambassador to the Ukraine Marie Yovanovitch during her testimony before the House Intelligence Committee on Friday as part of his impeachment inquiry.

“Everywhere Marie Yovanovitch went turned bad. She started off in Somalia, how did that go? Then fast forward to Ukraine, where the new Ukrainian President spoke unfavorably about her in my second phone call with him,” Trump tweeted.

“It is a U.S. President’s absolute right to appoint ambassadors,” he continued. “They call it ‘serving at the pleasure of the President.’ The U.S. now has a very strong and powerful foreign policy, much different than proceeding administrations. It is called, quite simply, America First!

“With all of that, however, I have done FAR more for Ukraine than O.”

As Trump indicated, Yovanovitch, who was a holdover from the Obama administration, came up during the president’s July 25 call with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky, which is at the center of the Democrats’ impeachment push.

TRENDING: Myles Garrett's Postgame Interview Should Silence Anyone Blaming the Brawl on Mason Rudolph

According to the transcript of the call released by the White House, Trump said, “The former ambassador from the United States, the woman, was bad news and the people she was dealing with in the Ukraine were bad news so I just want to let you know that.”

Zelensky agreed, saying, “It was great that you were the first one who told me that she was a bad ambassador because I agree with you 100 percent.”

He continued, “Her attitude towards me was far from the best as she admired the previous President [of Ukraine] and she was on his side. She would not accept me as a new President well enough.”

House Intelligence Committee Chairman Adam Schiff read Trump’s tweet to Yovanovitch during the hearing Friday and asked for her response to his comment that everywhere she went “turned bad.”

“I don’t think I have such powers,” she said. “Not in Mogadishu, Somalia, and not in other places. I actually think that where I have served over the years, I and others have demonstrably made things better for the U.S., as well as for the countries that I’ve served in.”

Schiff then asked what effect Trump’s conduct has on her and other witnesses willing to come forward.

“Well, it’s very intimidating,” Yovanovitch answered.

RELATED: Schiff Witness Sondland Is Believed To Have Let Russians Listen In on Trump Call by Ignoring His Training

During a break in the hearing, Schiff told reporters, “What we saw today was witness intimidation in real time by the president of the United States.”

“It was an effort to not only chill her, but chill others who may come forward,” he added. “We take this kind of witness intimidation and obstruction of inquiry very seriously.”

Trump was asked about that claim Friday afternoon and said, “I have the right to speak. I have freedom of speech, just as other people do.”

CNN host Jake Tapper tweeted that he saw what Trump posted as “a potential article of impeachment” in itself.

Do you think Trump’s tweet was witness intimidation?

Democrat Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez described the president’s tweet as “personally authored witness intimidation” which “means [he] wants to sign up for another article on obstruction of justice, too.”

However, Fox News and radio talk show host Mark Levin dismissed the idea that Trump’s tweet was witness intimidation.

“I swear the media are not only vicious but they are nuts. But for the fact that Schiff read the presidents tweet to the witness during the course of the hearing, she would have not known about the tweet. How the hell is that witness tampering?” Levin, who served as chief of staff to Attorney General Edwin Meese during the Reagan administration, tweeted.

He added, “Furthermore, it clearly hasn’t changed the fact that the witness is testifying willingly and sticking to her script.”

We are committed to truth and accuracy in all of our journalism. Read our editorial standards.

Submit a Correction





Print
Randy DeSoto
Senior Staff Writer
Randy DeSoto has written more than 1,000 articles for The Western Journal since he joined the company in 2015. He is a graduate of West Point and Regent University School of Law. He is the author of the book "We Hold These Truths" and screenwriter of the political documentary "I Want Your Money."
Randy DeSoto is the senior staff writer for The Western Journal. He wrote and was the assistant producer of the documentary film "I Want Your Money" about the perils of Big Government, comparing the presidencies of Ronald Reagan and Barack Obama. Randy is the author of the book "We Hold These Truths," which addresses how leaders have appealed to beliefs found in the Declaration of Independence at defining moments in our nation's history. He has been published in several political sites and newspapers.

Randy graduated from the United States Military Academy at West Point with a BS in political science and Regent University School of Law with a juris doctorate.
Birthplace
Harrisburg, Pennsylvania
Nationality
American
Honors/Awards
Graduated dean's list from West Point
Education
United States Military Academy at West Point, Regent University School of Law
Books Written
We Hold These Truths
Professional Memberships
Virginia and Pennsylvania state bars
Location
Phoenix, Arizona
Languages Spoken
English
Topics of Expertise
Politics, Entertainment, Faith







Trump Hammers Ex-Ukraine Ambassador as She Testifies at Impeachment Hearing
Nunes Dismantles Schiff's Claim Ukraine 2016 Interference Is 'Conspiracy Theory'
Tucker Carlson and Floyd Brown Rail Against 'Tech Tyrants' Putting a 'Thumb on the Scale of Democracy'
Polling Shows Democrats Have Lost Faith in Impeachment in Just 1 Month
Pelosi Stands By Impeachment Push, Says Trump's Transgressions Make Nixon's 'Look Almost Small'
See more...

Popular Right Now

Recently Posted

Tap here to add The Western Journal to your home screen.
×