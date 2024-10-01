Trump Hammers Harris For Weak Policy Toward Iran, As Tehran Attacks Israel

Former President Donald Trump argued that a lack of leadership from President Joe Biden and Vice President Kamala Harris is the reason Iran has been emboldened to strike Israel and foment violence throughout the Middle East.

On Tuesday, Iran fired approximately 200 missiles into Israel in response to the killing of Hezbollah leader Hassan Nasrallah in Lebanon last week and Hamas head Ismail Haniyeh in Tehran in late July, Reuters reported.

Trump said in a statement as the attack appeared imminent, “The World is on fire and spiraling out of control. We have no leadership, no one running the Country. We have a non-existent President in Joe Biden, and a completely absent Vice President, Kamala Harris, who is too busy fundraising in San Francisco.”

“No one is in charge and it’s not even clear who is more confused: Biden or Kamala. Neither has any idea what is even going on,” he added.

“When I was President, Iran was in total check. They were starved for cash, fully contained, and desperate to make a deal. Kamala flooded them with American cash and, ever since, they’ve been exporting terror all over, and unraveling the Middle East,” Trump said.

The 45th president further argued, “It is no surprise that Iran desperately wants Kamala Harris to be President, because they know as long as she is in power, they can take advantage of America. That is why they have tried to target me.”

pic.twitter.com/5e8p6Ovh0n — Donald J. Trump Posts From His Truth Social (@TrumpDailyPosts) October 1, 2024

The Trump campaign also posted a clip on X from an interview Harris gave to CBS News in late October 2023 during which she said her message to Iran was one word, “Don’t.” In other words, don’t cause a regional conflict after Tehran-backed Hamas invaded Israel on Oct. 7.

“You’ll be shocked to learn this diplomatic strategy did not work out,” the campaign pointed out.

Reporter: “What’s your message to Iran?” Kamala: “Don’t.” You’ll be shocked to learn this diplomatic strategy did not work out.pic.twitter.com/Cx2IMC8axF — Trump War Room (@TrumpWarRoom) October 1, 2024

White House national security advisor Jake Sullivan told reporters Tuesday that U.S. Navy destroyers in the region joined in helping Israel shoot down incoming missiles from Iran.

He added that Biden and Harris monitored the attack from the White House Situation Room.

White House National Security Adviser @JakeSullivan46: “Today Iran launched nearly 200 ballistic missiles towards targets in Israel…at this time we do not know of any deaths in Israel…We do not know of any damage to aircraft or strategic military assets in Israel.” pic.twitter.com/tGhw87QvNp — CSPAN (@cspan) October 1, 2024

Sullivan communicated that based on early assessments the attack overall was ineffective.

