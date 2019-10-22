Trump Hammers Hillary During Interview with Hannity: 'She's Crazy'

President Donald Trump held nothing back while speaking about former Secretary of State Hillary Clinton’s recent attempts to smear fellow Democrat Tulsi Gabbard as a “Russian asset.”

In an interview that aired Monday on Fox News, Trump derided his 2016 presidential election opponent as “crazy” and “sick” for continuing to label those with whom she disagrees as members of an elaborate — and widely disproved — conspiracy of direct Russian governmental interference in U.S. presidential politics.

“[Russian collusion] was all a phony scam,” Trump told Fox News host Sean Hannity. “And then you have Hillary Clinton saying two days ago, ‘Tulsi Gabbard is a Russian asset’ and that Jill Stein is a Russian agent.

“And I said, ‘Wait a minute. It took me two-and-a-half years. I wish you would have said that earlier,’ because people would have realized she’s crazy. She’s crazy.”

The president would go on to indicate that he is not personally familiar with either Gabbard or Stein — he just knows them as presidential candidates who broke with Democratic Party orthodoxy.

Regardless, he dismissed the allegations leveled against them, saying Democrats complicit in the labeling of party dissenters as foreign agents are “sick.”

“I don’t know Jill Stein,” Trump said. “I know her as an environmentalist and probably a good woman. The last thing she is is a Russian asset. I don’t know Tulsi Gabbard, but I know one thing: She’s not an asset of Russia.

“These people are sick. There’s something wrong with them.”

Despite a book tour with daughter Chelsea Clinton and constant speculation the two-time failed presidential candidate might run once more in 2020, Clinton has remained outside of the mainstream political American discussion in recent months.

This changed last week, however, when she joined with the left-wing media and Democratic establishment in tarring Gabbard — a long-shot 2020 Democratic primary candidate and congresswoman from Hawaiian — after the candidate made headlines for expressing moderate policy positions and attacking progressive front-runners in the most recent debate.

“I’m not making any predictions,” Clinton said in a left-wing podcast appearance last week, according to CNN, “but I think [the Russians have] got their eye on somebody who is currently in the Democratic primary and are grooming her to be the third-party candidate.”

“[Gabbard is] the favorite of the Russians,” she added.

The attack, which was largely lifted from previous establishment media Op-Eds and television segments in which political correspondents alleged the Democratic black sheep was a Russian agent, in turn prompted Gabbard to lash out at Clinton.

She did not hold back, referring to Clinton on Twitter as “the queen of warmongers” and the “personification of the rot that has sickened the Democratic Party for so long.”

… concerted campaign to destroy my reputation. We wondered who was behind it and why. Now we know — it was always you, through your proxies and … — Tulsi Gabbard (@TulsiGabbard) October 18, 2019

… powerful allies in the corporate media and war machine, afraid of the threat I pose. It’s now clear that this primary is between you and me. Don’t cowardly hide behind your proxies. Join the race directly. — Tulsi Gabbard (@TulsiGabbard) October 18, 2019

A Clinton representative later claimed she had meant to say Gabbard was a favorite of the Republicans who was being used to sow discord in the Democratic Party and create major divisions prior to an important election.

The damage had already been done, however, and Gabbard has continued her counterattack, interviewing with conservative personalities and rebuking the former secretary of state at every turn.

