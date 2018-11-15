Trump Hammers Mueller Investigation: ‘They are Screaming and Shouting at People… a Disgrace to Our Nation’

President Donald Trump went after special counsel Robert Mueller’s investigation in a series of tweets on Thursday, accusing Mueller’s team of “threatening” and “screaming and shouting at people” in an effort to find evidence of Trump campaign collusion with Russia.

In the first tweet on the subject, Trump wrote that the “inner workings of the Mueller investigation are a total mess.”

“They have found no collusion and have gone absolutely nuts,” he wrote. “They are screaming and shouting at people, horribly threatening them to come up with the answers they want.”

The inner workings of the Mueller investigation are a total mess. They have found no collusion and have gone absolutely nuts. They are screaming and shouting at people, horribly threatening them to come up with the answers they want. They are a disgrace to our Nation and don’t… — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) November 15, 2018

He continued: “They are a disgrace to our Nation and don’t care how many lives the ruin. These are Angry People, including the highly conflicted Bob Mueller, who worked for Obama for 8 years. They won’t even look at all of the bad acts and crimes on the other side. A TOTAL WITCH HUNT LIKE NO OTHER IN AMERICAN HISTORY!”

….care how many lives the ruin. These are Angry People, including the highly conflicted Bob Mueller, who worked for Obama for 8 years. They won’t even look at all of the bad acts and crimes on the other side. A TOTAL WITCH HUNT LIKE NO OTHER IN AMERICAN HISTORY! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) November 15, 2018

In a later tweet, Trump conjectured, “Universities will someday study what highly conflicted (and NOT Senate approved) Bob Mueller and his gang of Democrat thugs have done to destroy people. Why is he protecting Crooked Hillary, Comey, McCabe, Lisa Page & her lover, Peter S, and all of his friends on the other side?”

“The only ‘Collusion’ is that of the Democrats with Russia and many others. Why didn’t the FBI take the Server from the DNC? They still don’t have it. Check out how biased Facebook, Google and Twitter are in favor of the Democrats. That’s the real Collusion!,” the president argued in an apparent final tweet in the series.

The Washington Examiner noted that Trump had been quiet on the topic of Mueller’s investigation for weeks.

Fox News White House correspondent John Roberts reported on Wednesday that the president’s legal team is preparing written answers for Mueller.

According to Roberts, the questions only deal with possible Russian collusion, not obstruction of justice, which Mueller’s team was believed to also be pursuing.

The New York Times on Thursday appeared to suggest that Trump’s twitter burst regarding the probe may be connected to former personal attorney Michael Cohen being spotted in Washington earlier this week en route to the special counsel’s office.

Cohen pleaded guilty in August to non-campaign-related tax crimes and illegal campaign contributions in relation to hush payments made to women on Trump’s behalf. Cohen’s plea agreement does not require Cohen to cooperate with Mueller’s team, but does not prevent him from doing so, according to The Wall Street Journal.

Trump’s tweets also could be a response to the criticism he has received for naming Matt Whitaker as acting attorney general last week replacing Jeff Sessions.

Democrats, including Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer and House Minority Leader Nancy Pelosi, have called for Whitaker to recuse himself from overseeing Mueller, based in part on past statements Whitaker made that were critical of the wide-ranging scope of Mueller’s investigation.

In a Wednesday interview with The Daily Caller, Trump described Mueller’s investigation as “pure harassment.”

Referring to the special counsel’s investigators and prosecutors, he said, “You have 17 people — half, many of them worked for Hillary Clinton, some on the Foundation. The Hillary Clinton Foundation. I mean, you think of it.”

Trump added, “It’s something that should have never been brought. It’s an illegal investigation.”

