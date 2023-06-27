Here’s one license plate that’s sure to get your attention when you’re waiting in traffic.

A MAGA supporter provided a unique gift to former President Donald Trump during a campaign appearance in New Hampshire on Tuesday.

The Republican front-runner was speaking at the New Hampshire Federation of Republican Women’s 76th Lilac Luncheon, according to the New Hampshire Journal.

The customized New Hampshire license plate read “F8KNEWS”, a clear allusion to a term used by the Republican heavyweight to criticize the corporate establishment media.

Trump touted the gift to the applause of his supporters.

“Fake news!”

“Fake news” — Trump in New Hampshire pic.twitter.com/ca4qAfAi3a — Howard Mortman (@HowardMortman) June 27, 2023

Trump appeared to hand back the license plate to a supporter after showing it to the crowd — perhaps realizing he wasn’t in need of a new license plate.

Trump himself was instrumental in taking up the term as applied to the corporate media — after it initially was popularized by the left in a bid to discredit alternatives to it.

Left-wing censorship organizations would later pivot to the use of the terms “misinformation” and “disinformation,” with “fake news” becoming largely synonymous with false information emanating from the likes of the New York Times and CNN.

Trump applied the term to partisan media figures such as Jim Acosta, notably before his inauguration in 2017.

“Mr. President-elect, that’s not appropriate,” the CNN employee said of the term at the time.

Remembering when Trump called Jim Acosta and the network he worked for, “Fake News.” Look how calm 45 is and how excitable Acosta is doing everything he can to be more and more disrespectful of the future president. pic.twitter.com/iYAbEiO2av — TheRealBiffBifford 🇺🇸 (@TBifford) June 10, 2023

Trump also proposed a policy to allow presidential impoundment of congressional spending during Tuesday’s campaign appearance.

🚨Watch: President Trump releases a new policy proposal in New Hampshire.

pic.twitter.com/CSvhN8OuBN — The Calvin Coolidge Project (@TheCalvinCooli1) June 27, 2023

Trump leads handily in polling for the 2024 New Hampshire Republican presidential primary, according to a FiveThirtyEight compilation of state polls.

