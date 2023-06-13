Trump Handed More Good News After Indictment, Lead in GOP Primary Now 'Insurmountable': Poll

A new poll published after former GOP President Donald Trump’s indictment last week showed him with an “insurmountable” lead at this point in the 2024 nominating process.

The I&I/TIPP poll released Monday found Trump at 55 percent support in the Republican presidential primary followed by Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis at 19 percent, so a 36-point spread between the two.

The next closest is former Vice President Mike Pence, who formally launched his candidacy last week, at 6 percent support and former South Carolina Gov. Nikki Haley and Sen. Tim Scott, also from the Palmetto State each at 3 percent.

TIPP POLL: Trump holds 36-point lead for Republican Nomination • Trump — 55% (+36)

• DeSantis — 19%

• Pence — 6%

• Haley — 3%

• T. Scott — 3%

• Ramaswamy — 2%

• Sununu — 2% TIPP (A-) | May 31-June 2 | 482 RVhttps://t.co/AsH7BNCXkc pic.twitter.com/XmZ3iBNrYV — InteractivePolls (@IAPolls2022) June 12, 2023

“So Trump’s edge, when it comes to his own party, again appears insurmountable at this early stage of the nominating process,” Terry Jones, editor of “Issues and Insights,” argued in a piece reporting the results.

The online nationwide poll of 1,230 voters was conducted from May 31 to June 2 with a margin of error of +/- 4.6 percentage points.

The survey was finished before both Trump’s federal indictment on mishandling of classified documents charges or Pence officially entering the race.

But given the rally-to-the-flag effect on view when Trump’s polling support among Republicans rose after Manhattan District Attorney Alvin Bragg indicted him in late March on falsifying business records allegations, it seems likely the 45th president’s support will stay the same or grow.

On Monday, the RealClearPolitics polling average showed Trump ahead of DeSantis, by 33 percentage points, so in line with the I&I/TIPP poll results.

Looking back at the polls that make up the RCP average, several of them found Trump with single-digit or low double-digit leads throughout much of March.

However, following Bragg’s March 31 indictment announcement, Trump’s lead shot up to the 30-plus percentage point range in most of the polls.

Trump is also slightly ahead of President Joe Biden in the RCP average at 1.8 percent.

Speaking to a Georgia Republican Party convention over the weekend, Trump called the 37-count indictment the Department of Justice unsealed Friday a “joke” and a “horrible thing for this country.”

“I mean, the only good thing about it is it’s driven my poll numbers way up. Can you believe this?” Trump asked.

He argued if he were not doing so well in the polls, “There’d be no witch hunt. There’d be no indictment.”

