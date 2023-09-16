Share
News
Former President Donald Trump arrives to speak on Friday in Washington, D.C.
Former President Donald Trump arrives to speak on Friday in Washington, D.C. (Anna Moneymaker / Getty Images)

Trump Handed a Major Win in Florida

 By The Associated Press  September 15, 2023 at 6:33pm
Share

The Republican Party of Florida voted Friday against requiring candidates running in the state’s presidential primary to pledge to support the eventual nominee.

The decision is seen as a victory for former President Donald Trump, who has refused to take a similar pledge required for candidates to participate in national GOP debates. The state party had just instituted the pledge requirement in May.

Since then, Trump has maintained dominance over the Republican field while Florida Gov. DeSantis, his chief rival, has faltered and had to lay off staffers.

The oath requirement would have forced primary candidates to back the eventual nominee in order to get on the ballot. Had Trump been excluded from the primary ballot, he might not have been able to run on the Republican line in the November general election.

Former state GOP chairman and state Sen. Joe Gruters asked that the requirement be removed during a party meeting on Friday. Gruters is a longtime Trump supporter and is one of the few Republican Florida lawmakers to back the former president over DeSantis.

Trending:
Biden Hatches Plan to Keep Swamp in Place, Thwart Potential Trump Re-Election Purge

“By putting this in place, whether it was intentional or not, the party looks like it was favoring a certain candidate,” Gruters said. “This has turned into a proxy battle — the Trump world versus the DeSantis world.”

Trump’s campaign did not immediately respond to a request for comment about the vote, but members of Trump’s campaign team shared posts on X, the site formally known as Twitter, written by others that cast the vote as a win for Trump.

“When people say, ‘Well, Trump doesn’t want to sign the loyalty oath,’ it’s not about that. It’s about the party putting up artificial roadblocks that didn’t exist four months ago,” Gruters said.

The Western Journal has reviewed this Associated Press story and may have altered it prior to publication to ensure that it meets our editorial standards.

Truth and Accuracy

Submit a Correction →



We are committed to truth and accuracy in all of our journalism. Read our editorial standards.

Tags:
, , , , , , , ,
Share
The Associated Press
The Associated Press is an independent, not-for-profit news cooperative headquartered in New York City. Their teams in over 100 countries tell the world’s stories, from breaking news to investigative reporting. They provide content and services to help engage audiences worldwide, working with companies of all types, from broadcasters to brands. Photo credit: @AP on Twitter
The Associated Press was the first private sector organization in the U.S. to operate on a national scale. Over the past 170 years, they have been first to inform the world of many of history's most important moments, from the assassination of Abraham Lincoln and the bombing of Pearl Harbor to the fall of the Shah of Iran and the death of Pope John Paul.

Today, they operate in 263 locations in more than 100 countries relaying breaking news, covering war and conflict and producing enterprise reports that tell the world's stories.
Location
New York City




Railroad Unions Furious After Third Worker Is Killed by Remote-Controlled Train: 'Enough Is Enough'
Trump Takes Heat from Conservatives After Calling Abortion Ban 'Terrible'
High School Band Director Hit with Stun Gun, Arrested After Refusing to End Students' Performance
Search Warrant Executed on Day Care After 1-Year-Old Dies, Disturbing Equipment Found
Chinese Police Move in on Evergrande Firm, Detain Wealth Management Staff
See more...

Conversation