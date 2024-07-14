Trump Haters Immediately Flood Twitter With Sick New Hashtag - Pure Evil

The vitriol and hate in this nation among Biden supporters has surged to the next level. This administration has done well in sowing those seeds.

It has led to former President Donald J. Trump apparently being shot at Saturday’s campaign rally in Butler, Pennsylvania. It’s also led to disgusting cries from Trump haters chastising the shooter for failing to actually kill Trump.

They are circulating a new hashtag that is pure evil — #howdoyoumiss.

One comment on X literally thanks the shooter for trying, but criticizes him for missing. The notion that someone could be so inhumane is scary.

“to whoever missed that sh0t at trump, i thank you for trying but i hate u for failing… thank you for coming to my ted talk #howdoyoumiss”

to whoever missed that sh0t at trump, i thank you for trying but i hate u for failing… thank you for coming to my ted talk#howdoyoumiss pic.twitter.com/aclizXQhTP — a.a.walker 🎡 (status: drafting a book phenomenon) (@theaawalker) July 13, 2024

To condone and even relish the notion that Trump deserves death for differing values and policies to one’s own makes these people no different than savages or terrorists. It is neither American nor reflective of the fabric of our nation.

Host of The Charlie Kirk Show, Charlie Kirk, was equally as appalled. He shared his dismay on X.

Democrats on X are upset that the shooter missed Trump. pic.twitter.com/5BtL9g8mUi — Charlie Kirk (@charliekirk11) July 13, 2024

This type of behavior is what the collapse of empires are made of. When hatred is so pervasive that the sanctity of life is relegated to the backseat of morality, there is nothing more sinister or dangerous. Liberal immorality has just reached new heights.

The game has just changed in this election in a big way. And frankly, the way Trump reacted, his stock just went up with many. It will be even harder to for Biden to beat him now.

Thankfully, the shooter missed. The Secret Service did not.

They shot and killed the shooter who was seemingly lying on a roof taking aim nearby.

He apparently fired from an elevated position.

Trump is blessed to be alive with the help of God and the Secret Service. No need to post the hashtag #howdoyoumiss here.

