Trump Haters Scream 'Nazi!' Over Bald Eagle Image, There's Just One Thing They Missed and It Proves They're Totally Ignorant

Detractors of President Donald Trump often label him a Nazi, and they were at it again on Tuesday, when he posted the image of a bald eagle hanging from a White House balcony.

Trump wrote on Truth Social, “A Golden Gift to the White House for its 250th Birthday Year!”

The image is of a bald eagle bearing an American flag emblem with stars surrounding it hanging from the Truman Balcony at the rear of the White House.

CNN reported that the image is AI-generated, perhaps indicating Trump’s plan is to affix a golden eagle there at some point.

Many people responded to the post, both on Truth Social and the White House Rapid Response account, with images of an eagle sitting on top of a swastika, suggesting or outright saying Trump was promoting Nazism.

Who do you think has a broader knowledge of history - MAGA voters or anti-Trumpers? MAGA Voters Anti-Trumpers

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Republicans: “Stop calling him Hitler” Trump: Check out my golden eagle! On the left: Hitler’s Reichsadler (Nazi Eagle) On the right: Trump’s Golden Eagle. pic.twitter.com/REs3whnpWB — Ed Krassenstein (@EdKrassen) June 30, 2026

Liberal influencer Alex Cole wrote, “Dollar store Hitler showing off his bling.”

Dollar store Hitler showing off his bling. pic.twitter.com/dH6awnqERg — Alex Cole (@acnewsitics) June 30, 2026

There is just one problem with alleging that Trump is posting Nazi imagery: the bald eagle has been the symbol of the United States going back to the Revolutionary War.

And as a reminder, Hitler and his Nazis ran Germany in the 1930s and 1940s.

History.com reported that the bald eagle became part of the Great Seal of the United States in 1782.

The Great Seal of the United States of America pic.twitter.com/OeSoHUEWxR — Mark Gunzinger (@GunzingerMark) June 30, 2026

Trump, far from being a promoter of Nazi views — recall the term stands for the National Socialist German Workers’ Party — actually champions just the opposite ideals.

As I argue in my new book, “We Hold These Truths: The Two Beliefs That Still Hold the Power to Transform the Nation and the World,” Trump’s policies and rhetoric actually align with the Declaration of Independence’s ideals, including that our rights come from God, not government.

Under Nazis and other socialist totalitarian regimes, people’s rights are deemed to come exclusively from the state. In Nazi Germany, Hitler was, in effect, the voice of God, laying out his own standards of right and wrong separately from Christianity.

My new book, “We Hold These Truths: The Two Beliefs That Still Hold the Power to Transform the Nation and the World,” is out, and it could not be more timely with #America250 and the rise of socialism. The book hits key moments in US history from the founding to today!… pic.twitter.com/Ot0pWyKcag — Randy DeSoto (@RandyDeSoto) June 25, 2026



By contrast, Trump, speaking on the Fourth of July in 2020 in front of Mount Rushmore, said, “Our Founders launched not only a revolution in government, but a revolution in the pursuit of justice, equality, liberty, and prosperity.”

“It was all made possible by the courage of 56 patriots who gathered in Philadelphia 244 years ago and signed the Declaration of Independence. They enshrined a divine truth that changed the world forever when they said: ‘All men are created equal,’” he continued.

“These immortal words set in motion the unstoppable march of freedom. Our Founders boldly declared that we are all endowed with the same divine rights — given [to] us by our Creator in Heaven. And that which God has given us, we will allow no one, ever, to take away — ever,” Trump said, as the crowd roared its approval.

So let the liberals prattle on about Trump placing a supposed Nazi eagle on the White House. It just shows how ignorant they are about American history and the president.

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