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President Donald Trump talks to reporters after signing an executive order dealing with automobile repairs with Environmental Protection Agency Administrator Lee Zeldin in the Oval Office at the White House on June 29, 2026, in Washington, D.C.
Commentary
President Donald Trump talks to reporters after signing an executive order dealing with automobile repairs with Environmental Protection Agency Administrator Lee Zeldin in the Oval Office at the White House on June 29, 2026, in Washington, D.C. (Alex Wong / Getty Images)

Trump Haters Scream 'Nazi!' Over Bald Eagle Image, There's Just One Thing They Missed and It Proves They're Totally Ignorant

 By Randy DeSoto  June 30, 2026 at 3:01pm
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Detractors of President Donald Trump often label him a Nazi, and they were at it again on Tuesday, when he posted the image of a bald eagle hanging from a White House balcony.

Trump wrote on Truth Social, “A Golden Gift to the White House for its 250th Birthday Year!”

The image is of a bald eagle bearing an American flag emblem with stars surrounding it hanging from the Truman Balcony at the rear of the White House.

CNN reported that the image is AI-generated, perhaps indicating Trump’s plan is to affix a golden eagle there at some point.

Many people responded to the post, both on Truth Social and the White House Rapid Response account, with images of an eagle sitting on top of a swastika, suggesting or outright saying Trump was promoting Nazism.

Who do you think has a broader knowledge of history - MAGA voters or anti-Trumpers?

Liberal influencer Alex Cole wrote, “Dollar store Hitler showing off his bling.”

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There is just one problem with alleging that Trump is posting Nazi imagery: the bald eagle has been the symbol of the United States going back to the Revolutionary War.

And as a reminder, Hitler and his Nazis ran Germany in the 1930s and 1940s.

History.com reported that the bald eagle became part of the Great Seal of the United States in 1782.

Trump, far from being a promoter of Nazi views — recall the term stands for the National Socialist German Workers’ Party — actually champions just the opposite ideals.

As I argue in my new book, “We Hold These Truths: The Two Beliefs That Still Hold the Power to Transform the Nation and the World,” Trump’s policies and rhetoric actually align with the Declaration of Independence’s ideals, including that our rights come from God, not government.

Under Nazis and other socialist totalitarian regimes, people’s rights are deemed to come exclusively from the state. In Nazi Germany, Hitler was, in effect, the voice of God, laying out his own standards of right and wrong separately from Christianity.


By contrast, Trump, speaking on the Fourth of July in 2020 in front of Mount Rushmore, said, “Our Founders launched not only a revolution in government, but a revolution in the pursuit of justice, equality, liberty, and prosperity.”

“It was all made possible by the courage of 56 patriots who gathered in Philadelphia 244 years ago and signed the Declaration of Independence. They enshrined a divine truth that changed the world forever when they said: ‘All men are created equal,’” he continued.

“These immortal words set in motion the unstoppable march of freedom. Our Founders boldly declared that we are all endowed with the same divine rights — given [to] us by our Creator in Heaven. And that which God has given us, we will allow no one, ever, to take away — ever,” Trump said, as the crowd roared its approval.

So let the liberals prattle on about Trump placing a supposed Nazi eagle on the White House. It just shows how ignorant they are about American history and the president.

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Randy DeSoto
Contributing Journalist
Randy DeSoto has written more than 4,000 articles for The Western Journal since he began with the company in 2015. He is a graduate of West Point and Regent University School of Law. He is the author of the book "We Hold These Truths" and screenwriter of the political documentary "I Want Your Money."
Randy DeSoto wrote and was the assistant producer of the documentary film "I Want Your Money" about the perils of Big Government, comparing the presidencies of Ronald Reagan and Barack Obama. Randy is the author of the book "We Hold These Truths," which addresses how leaders have appealed to beliefs found in the Declaration of Independence at defining moments in our nation's history. He has been published in several political sites and newspapers.

Randy graduated from the United States Military Academy at West Point with a BS in political science and Regent University School of Law with a juris doctorate.
Birthplace
Harrisburg, Pennsylvania
Nationality
American
Honors/Awards
Graduated dean's list from West Point
Education
United States Military Academy at West Point, Regent University School of Law
Books Written
We Hold These Truths
Professional Memberships
Virginia and Pennsylvania state bars
Location
Phoenix, Arizona
Languages Spoken
English
Topics of Expertise
Politics, Entertainment, Faith




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