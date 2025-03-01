Share
Trump-Hating Ex-NFL Player Fired After Unhinged Rant Ended in Arrest

 By Ole Braatelien  March 1, 2025 at 10:24am
Retired Minnesota Vikings punter and MAGA critic Chris Kluwe said his employer fired him Thursday after police arrested him at a city council meeting.

Kluwe, 43, coached at Edison High School in Huntington Beach, California, according to Fox 11 Los Angeles.

At the Hunting Beach City Council meeting on Feb. 18, Kluwe protested a city-approved “MAGA” plaque to be placed at the public library honoring its 50th anniversary.

The plaque read “Magical Alluring Galvanizing Adventurous.” It also read, “”Through hope and change, our nation has built back better to the golden age of Making America Great Again.”

“MAGA is profoundly corrupt, unmistakably anti-democracy, and most importantly, MAGA is explicitly a Nazi movement,” Kluwe said at the meeting, amid audience applause. “You may have replaced a swastika with a red hat, but that is what it is.

“I will now engage in the time-honored American tradition of peaceful civil disobedience,” Kluwe said.

Kluwe then rushed from the podium toward the city council members, prompting officers to arrest him.

His intent was reportedly to sit on the floor in protest, according to Fox 11 Los Angeles.

Kluwe, who had coached freshman football at Edison for five years, said school officials spoke to him Thursday after the incident.

“And they said … ‘Based on what’s going on we just feel it’s too much attention and we have to let you go,’” Kluwe told The Orange County Register.

The officials gave Kluwe the opportunity to resign, but he refused.

“I wanted people to see what MAGA actually means for a community and that this will not make our community better, it’s taking away a resource from the kids,” he said.

School officials reportedly did not respond to The Orange County Register’s request for comment.

“I’m not going to scream and yell, but yeah, basically them saying that they had gotten messages of both against me as well as supporting me,” Kluwe said, according to USA Today.

“Didn’t give me any reason (for being fired) other than the school was getting too much attention.”

