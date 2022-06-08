An Oscar-winning actor should be able to lie better.

Hollywood celebrity Robert De Niro, the Tinseltown loudmouth who spent the Trump administration pretending he’s as tough as the characters he’s played on the screen, took to “The Late Show with Stephen Colbert” on Tuesday to try to defend the current White House occupant.

He ended up damning him instead.

After host Colbert asked if De Niro was feeling better about the state of the country with President Joe Biden in office, the actor responded with the faintest of praise.

“He’s, uh, you know, he got us into calm waters,” said De Niro, a guy who evidently hasn’t been to a gas station lately.

“That was always the idea,” the actor said.

“He’s doing a very good job. It’s a tough one. … He’s doing the best he can, and, we gotta get through a bad period, period.”

Check it out here:

Robert De Niro: Biden “is doing a very good job. It’s a tough one … He’s doing the best he can, and we’ve got to get through a tough period, period.” pic.twitter.com/YilF38k0SX — Tom Elliott (@tomselliott) June 8, 2022



Leave aside that the job was a good deal tougher for President Donald Trump, a man who went to work every day facing not only the normal challenges of executive office but also the united, vociferous opposition of a lying Democratic Party, a lying mainstream media and cultural elite, and a special counsel witch hunt that distracted time and energy away from the needs of the United States.

And leave aside that De Niro was very much a part of that cultural elite, delivering a 2018 Tony Awards speech with the intellectual highlight of “f*** Trump,” for instance, and openly telling leftist filmmaker Michael Moore, as the New York Post reported in 2019, how much he would like to punch Trump in the face.

The words are De Niro admitting what the sane half of the country already knows about Biden – he’s doing the best he can.

No honest person looking at the country today could conclude that it’s better off with Joe Biden in the White House. The downsides are so obvious, so inarguable, that they’re almost wearisome to list:

Inflation not seen in generations is ravaging American salaries and eroding their savings; an invasion of illegal immigration has become so constant it barely makes headlines anymore; crime is so pervasive that even the liberals of San Francisco on Tuesday voted to recall red-diaper-baby District Attorney Chesa Boudin; and Russian President Vladimir Putin’s invasion of Ukraine is continuing, a dangerous, deadly reminder of how Biden destroyed U.S. credibility in foreign affairs with his humiliating withdrawal from Afghanistan.

(It’s always worth pointing out that Trump is the only president of the 21st century who did not see Russia invade another country on his watch. Putin thumbed his nose at Presidents George W. Bush with his invasion of Georgia, Barack Obama with his invasion and annexation of Crimea, and now Biden with the invasion of the rest of Ukraine. Do Democrats like De Niro ever wonder about things like this?)

This is the best Biden can do? Yes, it is, considering he’s a man whose advanced age is not sitting lightly on his doddering shoulders. He’s the leader of a political party so morally and intellectually bankrupt it cannot admit the basic realities of human anatomy.

His Supreme Court nominee – his female Supreme Court nominee – testified under oath that she is unable to say what a “woman” is because she is “not a biologist.”

It mattered nothing to Democrats that Ketanji Brown Jackson was lying, everyone knew she was lying, and everyone knew why she was lying. They were getting the Supreme Court justice they wanted.

Words such as “inept,” “pathetic” and “contemptible” wouldn’t even begin to cover the disaster that the Biden presidency constitutes for the country, but for De Niro, that’s “doing the best he can.”

Exactly.

De Niro might be a legitimately renowned actor (his “Godfather II” Oscar was well deserved). And he might have gotten some applause from Colbert’s almost universally leftist audience.

But plenty who encountered his quote saw right through it.

“Doing the best he can..” says it all. Just his best isn’t really that good — Ammertos (@ammertos) June 8, 2022

Honestly, for people like De Niro who are rich enough to be insulted from the impact of things like inflation and crime, and who have the comfort of knowing they won’t live all that much longer anyway, “no mean tweets” probably does seem like doing a very good job. — Vin Sidious (@VinSidious) June 8, 2022

Another actor trying to stay relevant. 😂😂😂 — Time for whiskey (@time4whiskey) June 8, 2022

The good news here is that the American people are a good deal more sensible than glitterati like De Niro and Colbert and the intellectually adolescent audience that wastes its time on “The Late Show.”

Every poll indicates Biden is leading his party to a midterm disaster that’s almost on a par with the disaster he’s inflicting on his country on a daily basis.

In only five months, American voters are going to render judgment on Biden’s performance and that of his fellow Democrats.

If every Republican, every conservative and every American who cares about the country turns out to vote, Biden, Colbert, De Niro and the mainstream media that support their malicious deceptions are going to find out one thing:

Biden’s “best” isn’t half damn good enough. And Americans know it.

