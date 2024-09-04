Trump Headed to the Super Bowl? 45 Jumps Into Controversy After NFL Star's Wife Defends Him

Celebrities risk much when they buck industry-approved political narratives.

On the other hand, in an era when establishment operatives have censored dissenting speech and thrown their political opponents into prison for the crime of defying those narratives, the bravest celebrities understand that they no longer have the option to remain silent.

Wednesday, on the social media platform Truth Social, former President Donald Trump thanked Brittany Mahomes, wife of Kansas City Chiefs quarterback and three-time Super Bowl MVP Patrick Mahomes, for the support she has given the 45th president, all-but guaranteeing that Brittany will continue to incur the wrath of propagandized social media users afflicted with Trump Derangement Syndrome.

“I want to thank beautiful Brittany Mahomes for so strongly defending me, and the fact that MAGA is the greatest and most powerful Political Movement in the History of our now Failing Country,” the former president wrote.

After lamenting America’s problems with crime, illegal immigration and inflation, Trump predicted a familiar February destination for the Mahomeses.

“What a great couple – See you both at the Super Bowl!” the former president wrote.

In February, the Chiefs defeated the San Francisco 49ers, 25-22, to win Super Bowl LVIII. It was Kansas City’s second consecutive NFL championship and third in the last five years.

Of course, even the most casual football fans know that during the 2023-24 NFL season pop music megastar Taylor Swift dominated headlines on account of her romantic relationship with Chiefs tight end and Pfizer spokesman Travis Kelce.

The woke Swift regularly appeared at Kansas City’s games. In fact, the NFL’s broadcast partners often showed Swift and Brittany together cheering on their significant others.

Here, for instance, is a photo that Brittany posted to her Instagram page.

In other words, Brittany appeared to have built at least a budding friendship with Swift. And the music superstar has said nothing to indicate otherwise.

Last month, however, Brittany incurred the wrath of TDS-afflicted social media users when she liked Trump’s platform on Instagram.

Instead of apologizing, the celebrity wife doubled down.

“I mean honestly,” she wrote in response to the TDS-inspired criticism. “To be a hater as an adult, you have to have some deep rooted issues you refuse to heal from childhood. There’s no reason your brain is fully developed and you hate to see others doing well.”

Predictably, some Swift fans on social media lost their minds.

Meanwhile, on the WHOOP podcast with Will Ahmed, Brittany explained that Patrick has helped her learn not to care what anyone on social media writes.

“Social media used to get to me a lot, and now it’s just like, honestly ‘I don’t give a f***,” she said in an interview that focused heavily on fame and her relationship with her husband.

Readers may watch the full interview below. The relevant segment began around the 5:10 mark:

WARNING: The following video contains references to language that some viewers may find offensive.

Significantly, Brittany did not say the four-letter curse word. She spelled it out instead.

Furthermore, her devotion to her husband cannot go unnoticed — nor his to her.

For instance, most of the photos on her Instagram page feature Patrick and/or their two children.

As for Patrick’s devotion to her, perhaps veteran sports journalist and conservative Christian Jason Whitlock put it best.

“I kind of like the way Patrick Mahomes doesn’t go anywhere without his wife,” Whitlock said in a clip from his “Fearless with Jason Whitlock” podcast, posted last week to the social media platform X.

Brittany Mahomes has faced backlash for liking one of Trump’s posts. Shortly after, she addressed a short statement directed at angry Swifties. She’s gone from an annoying NFL wife to one of my favorite people associated with the league. pic.twitter.com/Wb8bVnqibd — Jason Whitlock (@WhitlockJason) August 28, 2024

In other words, Brittany’s public support for Trump was not the only thing that could trigger woke Swifties. Her strong marriage — and prominent Christians’ praise for that marriage — might also have them fuming.

Either way, Brittany’s overall character appears to be a source of her courage.

Now that Trump has thanked her publicly, she will need more of it.

