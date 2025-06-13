Trump Helped Netanyahu Pull Off a Great Deception in Iran Attack: Report

President Donald Trump reportedly helped lull Iran into a false sense of security through the actions he took in the days leading up Israel’s surprise attack against the Islamic regime.

The Israeli strikes early Friday morning targeted key uranium enrichment sites, as well as top leaders of Iran’s Revolutionary Guard.

⭕️ IAF fighter jets, guided by precise intelligence, struck the Iranian regime’s uranium enrichment site in the Natanz area overnight. This is the largest uranium enrichment site in Iran, which has operated for years to achieve nuclear weapons capability and houses the… pic.twitter.com/JVLIZFHwLm — Israel Defense Forces (@IDF) June 13, 2025

Axios reported that Israeli officials told reporters during a briefing hours after the operation began that it was coordinated with Washington.

“Two Israeli officials claimed to Axios that Trump and his aides were only pretending to oppose an Israeli attack in public — and didn’t express opposition in private. ‘We had a clear U.S. green light,’ one claimed,” according to the news outlet.

“The goal, they say, was to convince Iran that no attack was imminent and make sure Iranians on Israel’s target list wouldn’t move to new locations,” Axios added.

“Netanyahu’s aides even briefed Israeli reporters that Trump had tried to put the brakes on an Israeli strike in a call on Monday, when in reality the call dealt with coordination ahead of the attack, Israeli officials now say.”

Axios is reporting that Netanyahu and Trump pulled off a great deception as part of Israel’s preparation to strike Iran. If true, this would go down in history books. pic.twitter.com/R4L5azriC8 — Marina Medvin 🇺🇸 (@MarinaMedvin) June 13, 2025

Lending credence to the reporting are posts Trump made on social media Friday morning.

Trump wrote, “Two months ago I gave Iran a 60 day ultimatum to ‘make a deal.’ They should have done it! Today is day 61. I told them what to do, but they just couldn’t get there. Now they have, perhaps, a second chance!”

In an earlier post, he stated, “I gave Iran chance after chance to make a deal. I told them, in the strongest of words, to ‘just do it,’ but no matter how hard they tried, no matter how close they got, they just couldn’t get it done.

“I told them it would be much worse than anything they know, anticipated, or were told, that the United States makes the best and most lethal military equipment anywhere in the World, BY FAR, and that Israel has a lot of it, with much more to come — And they know how to use it,” Trump added.

Donald J. Trump Truth Social 06.13.25 05:56 AM EST I gave Iran chance after chance to make a deal. I told them, in the strongest of words, to “just do it,” but no matter how hard they tried, no matter how close they got, they just couldn’t get it done. I told them it would be… — Commentary Donald J. Trump Posts From Truth Social (@TrumpDailyPosts) June 13, 2025

The U.S. called for Iran to cease enriching uranium, which its leadership refused to do.

Fox News host Bret Baier reported that he spoke with Trump Thursday night during the attacks, and that the president told him he had been in touch with Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu several times in recent days.

“The president was aware of Israel’s action before it happened,” Baier said. Further, the U.S. would help defend Israel, if needed, against any Iranian retaliation.

🚨BREAKING: President Trump told Fox News he knew about Israel’s strikes ahead of time and still wants negotiation talks with Iran: BRET BAIER: “I just spoke to President Trump. One thing the president was aware of Israel’s action before it happened.” “He gave me a quote. He… pic.twitter.com/0UtYfMjVAg — Benny Johnson (@bennyjohnson) June 13, 2025

A reporter asked Trump at the White House earlier Thursday whether a strike by Israel against Iran was imminent.

“I don’t want to say imminent, but it looks like it’s something that could very well happen,” he coyly responded.

Trump noted he stopped a full-on war between India and Pakistan from breaking out last month, which he thought likely would have resulted in nuclear weapons being exchanged.

President Trump on a possible Israeli strike against Iran: “I don’t want to say imminent, but it looks like it’s something that could very well happen.” pic.twitter.com/qxjosyMPzt — CSPAN (@cspan) June 12, 2025

The implication seemed to be that there was still hope that the Israeli strike against Iran might be averted.

However, hours later, Netanyahu announced, “Moments ago, Israel launched Operation Rising Lion, a targeted military operation to roll back the Iranian threat to Israel’s very survival.”

Prime Minister Netanyahu:

“Moments ago, Israel launched Operation Rising Lion, a targeted military operation to roll back the Iranian threat to Israel’s very survival. This operation will continue for as many days as it takes to remove this threat.” pic.twitter.com/3c8oF1GCYa — Prime Minister of Israel (@IsraeliPM) June 13, 2025

He added, “This operation will continue for as many days as it takes to remove this threat.”

