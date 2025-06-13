Share
News
President Donald Trump is seen meeting with Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, left, in the Oval Office of the White House in a file photo dated April 7.
President Donald Trump is seen meeting with Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, left, in the Oval Office of the White House in a file photo dated April 7. (Jabin Botsford -The Washington Post / Getty Images)

Trump Helped Netanyahu Pull Off a Great Deception in Iran Attack: Report

 By Randy DeSoto  June 13, 2025 at 1:03pm
Share

President Donald Trump reportedly helped lull Iran into a false sense of security through the actions he took in the days leading up Israel’s surprise attack against the Islamic regime.

The Israeli strikes early Friday morning targeted key uranium enrichment sites, as well as top leaders of Iran’s Revolutionary Guard.

Axios reported that Israeli officials told reporters during a briefing hours after the operation began that it was coordinated with Washington.

“Two Israeli officials claimed to Axios that Trump and his aides were only pretending to oppose an Israeli attack in public — and didn’t express opposition in private. ‘We had a clear U.S. green light,’ one claimed,” according to the news outlet.

“The goal, they say, was to convince Iran that no attack was imminent and make sure Iranians on Israel’s target list wouldn’t move to new locations,” Axios added.

“Netanyahu’s aides even briefed Israeli reporters that Trump had tried to put the brakes on an Israeli strike in a call on Monday, when in reality the call dealt with coordination ahead of the attack, Israeli officials now say.”

Lending credence to the reporting are posts Trump made on social media Friday morning.

Do you support Israel's decision to strike Iran's nuclear facilities?

Trump wrote, “Two months ago I gave Iran a 60 day ultimatum to ‘make a deal.’ They should have done it! Today is day 61. I told them what to do, but they just couldn’t get there. Now they have, perhaps, a second chance!”

In an earlier post, he stated, “I gave Iran chance after chance to make a deal. I told them, in the strongest of words, to ‘just do it,’ but no matter how hard they tried, no matter how close they got, they just couldn’t get it done.

“I told them it would be much worse than anything they know, anticipated, or were told, that the United States makes the best and most lethal military equipment anywhere in the World, BY FAR, and that Israel has a lot of it, with much more to come — And they know how to use it,” Trump added.

Related:
Trump Officially Begins Phasing Out FEMA: 'We're Going to Give Out Less'

The U.S. called for Iran to cease enriching uranium, which its leadership refused to do.

Fox News host Bret Baier reported that he spoke with Trump Thursday night during the attacks, and that the president told him he had been in touch with Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu several times in recent days.

“The president was aware of Israel’s action before it happened,” Baier said. Further, the U.S. would help defend Israel, if needed, against any Iranian retaliation.

A reporter asked Trump at the White House earlier Thursday whether a strike by Israel against Iran was imminent.

“I don’t want to say imminent, but it looks like it’s something that could very well happen,” he coyly responded.

Trump noted he stopped a full-on war between India and Pakistan from breaking out last month, which he thought likely would have resulted in nuclear weapons being exchanged.

The implication seemed to be that there was still hope that the Israeli strike against Iran might be averted.

However, hours later, Netanyahu announced, “Moments ago, Israel launched Operation Rising Lion, a targeted military operation to roll back the Iranian threat to Israel’s very survival.”

He added, “This operation will continue for as many days as it takes to remove this threat.”

Truth and Accuracy

Submit a Correction →



We are committed to truth and accuracy in all of our journalism. Read our editorial standards.

Tags:
, , , , ,
Share
Randy DeSoto
Contributing Journalist
Randy DeSoto has written more than 3,000 articles for The Western Journal since he began with the company in 2015. He is a graduate of West Point and Regent University School of Law. He is the author of the book "We Hold These Truths" and screenwriter of the political documentary "I Want Your Money."
Randy DeSoto wrote and was the assistant producer of the documentary film "I Want Your Money" about the perils of Big Government, comparing the presidencies of Ronald Reagan and Barack Obama. Randy is the author of the book "We Hold These Truths," which addresses how leaders have appealed to beliefs found in the Declaration of Independence at defining moments in our nation's history. He has been published in several political sites and newspapers.

Randy graduated from the United States Military Academy at West Point with a BS in political science and Regent University School of Law with a juris doctorate.
Birthplace
Harrisburg, Pennsylvania
Nationality
American
Honors/Awards
Graduated dean's list from West Point
Education
United States Military Academy at West Point, Regent University School of Law
Books Written
We Hold These Truths
Professional Memberships
Virginia and Pennsylvania state bars
Location
Phoenix, Arizona
Languages Spoken
English
Topics of Expertise
Politics, Entertainment, Faith




Deep Dive: Here's What's in Congress' Version of the 'Big Beautiful Bill'
End Times? What Israel's Decisive Strike Against Iran Could Mean
Trump Helped Netanyahu Pull Off a Great Deception in Iran Attack: Report
Trump Nukes the 'No Kings' Protest with Simple Observation: 'I Have to Go Through Hell...'
U.S. Expects Response to Israel to Be a 'Mass Casualty Event': Ominous Report
See more...

Advertise with The Western Journal and reach millions of highly engaged readers, while supporting our work. Advertise Today.

Conversation