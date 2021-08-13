Trump Highlights Biden's Growing Failures: 'Do You Miss Me Yet?'

Former President Donald Trump released a statement on Friday that blasted President Joe Biden’s growing list of failures with the damning question, “Do you miss me yet?”

“Tragic mess in Afghanistan, a completely open and broken Border, Crime at record levels, oil prices through the roof, inflation rising, and taken advantage of by the entire world—DO YOU MISS ME YET?” Trump asked.

NEW! “Tragic mess in Afghanistan, a completely open and broken Border, Crime at record levels, oil prices through the roof, inflation rising, and taken advantage of by the entire world—DO YOU MISS ME YET?” pic.twitter.com/avSFWcxz4X — Liz Harrington (@realLizUSA) August 13, 2021

The statement follows reports that the Taliban have regained control of much of Afghanistan.

“The insurgents have taken more than a dozen provincial capitals in recent days and now control more than two-thirds of the country just weeks before the U.S. plans to withdraw its last troops,” Fox News reported Friday.

Trump also spoke out against what he called Biden’s “broken Border.” The latest figures for July indicate more than 212,000 illegal immigrants crossed the nation’s southern border in the past month.

Fox News’ Bill Melugin said in a tweet on Thursday that “212,672 migrants were encountered at our Southern border during the month of July, a 13% increase over June (188,829) which was a 20 year record in itself. The numbers have gone up every single month President Biden has been in office. July is new 20 year record.”

BREAKING: 212,672 migrants were encountered at our Southern border during the month of July, a 13% increase over June (188,829) which was a 20 year record in itself. The numbers have gone up every single month President Biden has been in office. July is new 20 year record. — Bill Melugin (@BillFOXLA) August 12, 2021

After Biden’s homeland security secretary, Alejandro Mayorkas, acknowledged the administration faces a “serious challenge” in getting the border crisis under control, Texas Republican Sen. John Cornyn responded, “Ya think? When did you first discover this? Been going on all year.”

Ya think? When did you first discover this? Been going on all year. https://t.co/GVwP563M1q — Senator John Cornyn (@JohnCornyn) August 12, 2021

Crime also continues to grow as a problem for the Biden administration, as Trump noted. Many conservatives argue the surge is largely seen in cities where Democrats have sought to defund the police.

South Carolina Republican Sen. Tim Scott said, “Having lived in some of the poorest parts of South Carolina, I can tell you first-hand that the one thing no one living in the communities where I grew up is asking for is defunding the police.”

Having lived in some of the poorest parts of South Carolina, I can tell you first-hand that the one thing no one living in the communities where I grew up is asking for is defunding the police. pic.twitter.com/RJ1eUrYzRm — Tim Scott (@SenatorTimScott) August 6, 2021

Inflation has also served as a weak point of the Biden administration. The producer price index rose a whopping 7.8 percent in July, a year-over-year record.

Texas Republican Sen. Ted Cruz tweeted on Friday, “Everywhere you look, prices are rising.”

Trump’s concluding question also continues to fuel speculation the former president will run again in 2024. The Washington Examiner reported last week that Sean Spicer had good news for Trump supporters.

“He’s in,” Spicer said during a preview interview of his upcoming book, “Radical Nation: Joe Biden and Kamala Harris’s Dangerous Plan for America.”

He said Trump is troubled about the Biden administration’s continual failures, especially concerning illegal immigration — an issue that helped propel Trump to victory in 2016.

Spicer said Biden’s shortcomings are a source of inspiration for Trump and have prompted him to look beyond the 2022 midterm elections, during which he plans to be a “kingmaker.”

