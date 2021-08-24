Trump Hints at 2024 Run While Slamming Biden Over Afghanistan: 'Nobody's Ever Seen Embarrassment Like This'

Former President Donald Trump implied he intends to run for president again during a Tuesday interview with conservative commentator Lisa Boothe.

Trump joined the Fox News personality on her “The Truth with Lisa Boothe” podcast to talk about Afghanistan, President Joe Biden and the potential for Trump to launch a third White House bid in 2024.

Trump, stating that he won the 2020 election, said he is still deciding on another presidential campaign. But he more or less teased that his mind is made up.

“We won [the election] twice. I’ve won it twice and now I have to win it again,” he said. “I guess if we’re going to save the country.”

“I’ll make a decision,” Trump said.

“It won’t be maybe for a little while. You know, a lot of people would like to see a decision immediately,” he said. “But perhaps there’s also a big group, including maybe myself, that would like to see it after the midterms.”

He also called the 2020 election “rigged” during the interview with Boothe.

With regard to the latest Biden administration crisis in Afghanistan, Trump nailed Biden for his decision-making.

“Nobody’s ever seen embarrassment like this,” Trump said, adding that “between the border and Afghanistan … I guess Afghanistan blows everything away.”

“There’s never been anything like that,” he said, “such stupidity and incompetence.”

“We had [Afghanistan] so under control, like you wouldn’t believe. I dealt with a — I dealt with the Taliban at the highest level,” Trump told Boothe. “The military would have come out last, not first. That was the big mistake — they took the military and they left 35,000 or 45,000 people, plus a lot of others right in harm’s way … This was a horrible miscarriage.”

“You took the military out and you just laid this to potential slaughter. I mean, Jimmy Carter had a few, very small number of hostages [in Iran] … [Biden] has potentially 45,000 American hostages. Nobody’s ever seen anything like this,” Trump said of Americans trapped in Afghanistan.

Trump stated that had his administration been in charge of the Afghanistan exit, civilians would have been brought home, equipment would be taken out with U.S. troops, or destroyed, and bases would have been bombed on the way out — leaving the Taliban with nothing to use in them.

The former president also reminded Boothe that no U.S. soldier was killed during a 15-month period in Afghanistan by the Taliban after Trump made an agreement to leave the country.

Trump concluded that “gross incompetence” by Biden is to blame for the current crisis in Afghanistan. He also said that Biden is to blame for the crisis on the country’s southern border.

Trump has hinted at another run more in recent months, but according to what he told Boothe on her podcast, those eagerly awaiting the decision might have to wait until 2022 or 2023 for a solid answer.

