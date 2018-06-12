Trump Hits Back at De Niro, Gives Actor New Nickname

President Donald Trump took a shot back at Robert De Niro following the veteran actor’s profanity-laced tirade against the president at Sunday’s Tony Awards.

“Robert De Niro, a very Low IQ individual, has received (too) many shots to the head by real boxers in movies. I watched him last night and truly believe he may be ‘punch-drunk,'” Trump tweeted Tuesday.

“I guess he doesn’t realize the economy is the best it’s ever been with employment being at an all time high, and many companies pouring back into our country. Wake up Punchy!” the president added.

…realize the economy is the best it’s ever been with employment being at an all time high, and many companies pouring back into our country. Wake up Punchy! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) June 12, 2018

The Washington Examiner reported that De Niro — while appearing at a groundbreaking ceremony for a Nobu hotel in Toronto on Monday — apologized for the “idiotic behavior of my president,” following Trump’s decision to impose tariffs on steel and aluminum imports from Canada in retaliation for various tariffs the northern neighbor has imposed on U.S. products.

TRENDING: Report: GOP Leaders Hammer Rosenstein Over ‘Intimidation’ Tactics and ‘Chilling’ Threats

De Niro received a standing ovation at the Tony Awards in New York City Sunday night after launching into a tirade against Trump.

Before introducing a performance by rocker Bruce Springsteen, De Niro veered off script, proclaiming, “I’m gonna say one thing: F— Trump!” as he clenched his two fists in the air, which brought roars of approval from the Tony crowd.

“It’s no longer ‘Down with Trump,’ it’s ‘F— Trump!’” the Hollywood star said.

Actor Robert De Niro has received a standing ovation at the Tony awards in New York after yelling 'F*** Trump' during his speech pic.twitter.com/arUPYxNoBl — Sky News (@SkyNews) June 11, 2018

In a tweet Monday, “Hercules” actor Kevin Sorbo specifically took on the notion that people would not argue with De Niro because of his tough guy persona, stating that “tens of millions would.”

“Just because he plays tough guys, doesn’t make him one,” Sorbo wrote.

Ah, the tolerant Left. The article has a quote from some Broadway guy saying "Who's gonna argue with De Niro?" Ah, tens of millions, maybe. Just because he plays tough guys, doesn't make him one. So all the Socialist, Communist, Leftie supporters… https://t.co/SStOmuD2gE — Kevin Sorbo (@ksorbs) June 11, 2018

De Niro won the best actor Academy Award for his portrayal of boxer Jake LaMotta in the Martin Scorsese-directed film “Raging Bull” (1980).

The Italian-American star played the young Mafia boss Vito Corleone in the 1974 movie “The Godfather Part II” and Chicago mobster Al Capone in 1987’s “The Untouchables.”

Do you think De Niro’s comments crossed the line? Yes No Continue with Facebook — or — Completing this poll entitles you to The Western Journal news updates free of charge. You may opt out at anytime. You also agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms of Use You’re logged in to Facebook. Click here to log out.

RELATED: Pro-Trump Candidates Sweep GOP Primaries

More recently, De Niro portrayed the slightly neurotic Jack Byrnes in “Meet the Parents” (2000) and its sequels.

In 2013, he played opposite Sylvester Stallone in the comedy “Grudge Match” about two old boxers who decide to settle an old score in the ring.

Facebook has greatly reduced the distribution of our stories in our readers' newsfeeds and is instead promoting mainstream media sources. When you share to your friends, however, you greatly help distribute our content. Please take a moment and consider sharing this article with your friends and family. Thank you.