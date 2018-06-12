SECTIONS
Politics
Print

Trump Hits Back at De Niro, Gives Actor New Nickname

By Randy DeSoto
June 12, 2018 at 3:54pm

Print

President Donald Trump took a shot back at Robert De Niro following the veteran actor’s profanity-laced tirade against the president at Sunday’s Tony Awards.

“Robert De Niro, a very Low IQ individual, has received (too) many shots to the head by real boxers in movies. I watched him last night and truly believe he may be ‘punch-drunk,'” Trump tweeted Tuesday.

“I guess he doesn’t realize the economy is the best it’s ever been with employment being at an all time high, and many companies pouring back into our country. Wake up Punchy!” the president added.

The Washington Examiner reported that De Niro — while appearing at a groundbreaking ceremony for a Nobu hotel in Toronto on Monday — apologized for the “idiotic behavior of my president,” following Trump’s decision to impose tariffs on steel and aluminum imports from Canada in retaliation for various tariffs the northern neighbor has imposed on U.S. products.

TRENDING: Cuomo’s New CNN Show Tanks While Fox News’ Ratings Soar

De Niro received a standing ovation at the Tony Awards in New York City Sunday night after launching into a tirade against Trump.

Before introducing a performance by rocker Bruce Springsteen, De Niro veered off script, proclaiming, “I’m gonna say one thing: F— Trump!” as he clenched his two fists in the air, which brought roars of approval from the Tony crowd.

“It’s no longer ‘Down with Trump,’ it’s ‘F— Trump!’” the Hollywood star said.

In a tweet Monday, “Hercules” actor Kevin Sorbo specifically took on the notion that people would not argue with De Niro because of his tough guy persona, stating that “tens of millions would.”

“Just because he plays tough guys, doesn’t make him one,” Sorbo wrote.

De Niro won the best actor Academy Award for his portrayal of boxer Jake LaMotta in the Martin Scorsese-directed film “Raging Bull” (1980).

The Italian-American star played the young Mafia boss Vito Corleone in the 1974 movie “The Godfather Part II” and Chicago mobster Al Capone in 1987’s “The Untouchables.”

Do you think De Niro’s comments crossed the line?

Completing this poll entitles you to The Western Journal news updates free of charge. You may opt out at anytime. You also agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms of Use.

RELATED: China Deploying Advanced Missiles to International Waterway

More recently, De Niro portrayed the slightly neurotic Jack Byrnes in “Meet the Parents” (2000) and its sequels.

In 2013, he played opposite Sylvester Stallone in the comedy “Grudge Match” about two old boxers who decide to settle an old score in the ring.

Facebook has greatly reduced the distribution of our stories in our readers' newsfeeds and is instead promoting mainstream media sources. When you share to your friends, however, you greatly help distribute our content. Please take a moment and consider sharing this article with your friends and family. Thank you.

Print

Tags: Donald Trump, Hollywood, Liberals

By: Randy DeSoto on June 12, 2018 at 3:54pm

Popular Right Now

Randy DeSoto

WASHINGTON - MARCH 09: F.B.I. Director Robert Mueller speaks at a news conference at the bureau's headquaters March 9, 2007 in Washington, DC. Mueller was responding to a report by the Justice Department inspector general that concluded the FBI had committed 22 violations in its collection of information through the use of national security letters. The letters, which the audit numbered at 47,000 in 2005, allow the agency to collect information like telephone, banking and e-mail records without a judicially approved subpoena.

Fed Judge Rules Against Mueller: He Must Name Unidentified Persons in Manafort Indictment

Randy DeSoto

Trump Hits Back at De Niro, Gives Actor New Nickname

Chris Agee

Sarah Sanders Kills Big CBS Story With One Tweet

Erin Coates

Outrage Follows After Daily News Writer Tells Puerto Rican Kimberly Guilfoyle To Pick Grapes

Joe Simonson

Stormy Could Lose Entire Legal Fund to Avenatti in Bankruptcy Court, Be Left With Nothing

Erin Coates

Breaking: President Trump Nominated for Nobel Peace Prize by Norwegian Lawmakers

Chris Agee

rod rosenstein

Report: GOP Leaders Hammer Rosenstein Over ‘Intimidation’ Tactics and ‘Chilling’ Threats

Dick Morris

Dick Morris: Supreme Court’s Big Blow Against Voter Fraud Is Game Changer

Recently Posted

Tap here to add The Western Journal to your home screen.