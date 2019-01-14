Trump Hits Back at Dems Partying in Puerto Rico, ‘Democrats Must Get to Work Now’

President Donald Trump on Monday contrasted the needs of Americans to end the partial government shutdown and secure the southern border with congressional Democrats partying with lobbyists in Puerto Rico.

“I’ve been waiting all weekend. Democrats must get to work now. Border must be secured!,” Trump tweeted.

“Nancy and Cryin’ Chuck can end the Shutdown in 15 minutes. At this point it has become their, and the Democrats, fault!” he added.

Trump noted the sun-and-fun weekend enjoyed by about 30 congressional Democrats who attended the Congressional Hispanic Caucus Bold PAC retreat in Puerto Rico.

“Dems in Puerto Rico as Shutdown hits day 24,” he tweeted, quoting “Fox and Friends.”

The winter retreat included a special performance of the show “Hamilton,” Fox News reported.

Spotted: Sen. Bob Menendez on the beach at a resort in Puerto Rico on Day 22 of the partial government shutdown. Reports say dozens of Dems are in PR for the CHC BOLD PAC winter retreat — including meetings on Maria cleanup, and a party with PR’s “Hamilton” cast. pic.twitter.com/6FaBYKPo4L — David McAlpine (@DavidMcAlpine) January 12, 2019

In a statement, Bold PAC Chairman and California Democratic Rep. Tony Cardenas said the Democrats were ready to respond if they were needed in Washington.

“As our Bold PAC members make their way to Puerto Rico for this important weekend — the largest contingency of House Democrats to visit Puerto Rico where they’ll be hearing from Commonwealth and local elected officials about the ongoing recovery efforts — we will be closely monitoring the situation in Washington,” he said.

“If there is any progress by Senate Republicans or the White House to reopen the federal government, then we will act accordingly,” he said.

“This gathering was planned months before Trump decided to shut down the federal government for his unnecessary and costly border wall,” he added.

However, critics said that there was something wrong with Democrats basking on a beach while the federal government was in crisis.

Ask your #Democrat colleagues to end it then. They should be off the beach with their hooker girlfriends about now. It must be Happy Hour somewhere in Puerto Rico… https://t.co/l5G8Eof5ox — James Woods (@RealJamesWoods) January 14, 2019

Democrats in Congress are so alarmed about federal workers not getting paid they’re partying on the beach instead of negotiating a compromise to reopen the government and secure the borderhttps://t.co/zpJypJ2Slq — Sarah Sanders (@PressSec) January 13, 2019

While @realDonaldTrump is in DC working to resolve the government shutdown and secure our border, Democrats are hitting the beach and partying with lobbyists.https://t.co/SJBr0tV3H8 — Ronna McDaniel (@GOPChairwoman) January 12, 2019

Make no mistake, if 30 Republicans got drunk on the beach with 109 lobbyists in Puerto Rico watching broadway plays during a government shutdown, it would be the number one story in the world and the media would be screaming for resignations — Charlie Kirk (@charliekirk11) January 14, 2019

Rooms at the resort where the event was held cost $429 a night, the Washington Examiner reported.

The Democrats flew to the island on a chartered plane.

