Share
News

Trump Hits Back Against NY Attorney General with Major Legal Action

 By Abby Liebing  December 20, 2021 at 3:45pm
Share

New York state Attorney General Letitia James has been investigating former President Donald Trump for months. But Trump is hitting back with a lawsuit to halt James’ investigations.

According to The New York Times, Trump filed a lawsuit Monday against the attorney general, who has been pursuing a civil investigation into his business, as well as a separate criminal investigation.

Earlier this month, she announced she was dropping out of the race for New York governor see through the investigations her office is currently conducting.

Trending:
AOC Fails to Do Elementary-Level Math, Attempt to Savage Manchin Backfires Horribly

Trump and his business, the Trump Organization, filed the lawsuit in federal court in the U.S District Court for the Northern District of New York, according to CNBC.

The move comes after James’ office tried to depose Trump as a part of the civil fraud investigation into the Trump Organization, CNN reported.

The lawsuit claims James is motivated by a political bias against Trump.

“Her mission is guided solely by political animus and a desire to harass, intimidate, and retaliate against a private citizen who she views as a political opponent,” the suit states, according to The New York Times.

Do you think the New York state attorney general is using her office as a political weapon against Trump?

“Since taking office, she has tirelessly bombarded him, his family and his business, Trump Organization LLC, with unwarranted subpoenas in a bitter crusade to ‘take on’ the President,” the suit also states, according to CNN.

Over the past years, James did publicly speak out against Trump during his presidency, and used anti-Trump sentiment in fundraising.

“New Yorkers need a fighter who will take on Donald Trump & stand up for our rights,” she wrote in a Twitter post in 2018 while campaigning for the attorney general post.

Related:
Breaking: Gen. Flynn Files Restraining Order Against Pelosi

In a statement, James’ office said the Trump lawsuit will not affect its investigations of the former president or his business.

“The Trump Organization has continually sought to delay our investigation into its business dealings. To be clear, neither Mr. Trump nor the Trump Organization get to dictate if and where they will answer for their actions,” the statement said, according to the New York Times.

Trump’s lawyers, however, said the suit was necessary to stop James from violating the Constitution for political purposes.

“By filing this lawsuit, we intend to not only hold her accountable for her blatant constitutional violations, but to stop her bitter crusade to punish her political opponent in its tracks,” Trump’s attorney, Alina Habba, said in a statement, according to Reuters.

The New York Times reported that the Trump lawsuit argues that James violated Trump’s constitutional rights and due process.

“Absent judicial relief, James will continue to violate Plaintiffs’ rights in an unconstitutional manner and Plaintiffs will suffer imminent and irreparable harms,” the suit states, according to CNN.

Truth and Accuracy

Submit a Correction →



We are committed to truth and accuracy in all of our journalism. Read our editorial standards.

Tags:
, , ,
Share
Abby Liebing
Associate Reporter
Abby Liebing is a Hillsdale College graduate with a degree in history. She has written for various outlets and enjoys covering foreign policy issues and culture.
Abby Liebing is a Hillsdale College graduate with a degree in history. She has written for various outlets and enjoys covering foreign policy issues and culture.




Breaking: Gen. Flynn Files Restraining Order Against Pelosi
Fauci Demands Fox News Host Be 'Fired on the Spot' for Using a Metaphor
Backfire: Chuck Schumer Just Put Vulnerable Senate Democrats in Mortal Political Danger
Manchin Fires Back at White House Amid Build Back Better Impasse: 'They Know the Real Reason'
Trump Hits Back Against NY Attorney General with Major Legal Action
See more...

Conversation

The Western Journal is pleased to bring back comments to our articles! Due to threatened de-monetization by Big Tech, we had temporarily removed comments, but we have now implemented a solution to bring back the conversation that Big Tech doesn't want you to have. If you have any problems using the new commenting platform, please contact customer support at commenting-help@insticator.com. Welcome back!