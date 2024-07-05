Trump Hits Biden with a Fourth of July Surprise: A Challenge to a 'No Holds Barred' Debate
Former President Donald Trump has challenged President Joe Biden to a rematch.
Trump and Biden debated on June 27, with Biden’s age and acuity becoming the top talking points to emerge based on his poor performance.
“I have the answer to the Crooked Joe Biden Incompetence Puzzle — Let’s do another Debate, but this time, no holds barred,” Trump said Thursday in a Truth Social post. The candidates are not scheduled to debate again until September.
“An all on discussion, with just the two of us on stage, talking about the future of our Country,” he said.
Trump said the debate’s ratings would “blow everything away.”
“Let Joe explain why he wants Open Borders, with millions of people, and many violent criminals from parts unknown, pouring into our once great Nation, or why he wants Men Playing in Women’s Sports, or demand ALL ELECTRIC VEHICLES within five years, or why he allowed INFLATION TO RUN RAMPANT, destroying the people of our Country, and so much more,” Trump said.
“It would also, under great pressure, prove his ‘competence,’ or lack thereof,” Trump wrote. “Likewise it would be yet another test for me.”
Trump said the event would be huge.
“What a great evening it would be, just the two of us, one on one, in a good, old fashioned Debate, the way they used to be. ANYTIME, ANYWHERE, ANYPLACE,” Trump wrote.
Trump also used Truth Social to rip into ABC for its interview with Biden by George Stephanopoulos.
Trump said the network “can make up for their past indiscretions and journalistic failures by doing a real interview with Crooked Joe, not a cut up promotion with only his few coherent answers released to the public.”
The U.K.’s Independent noted that the interview was originally scheduled to air Sunday, but it was moved to Friday night amid efforts by Biden to prove his competence.
Since the debate, donors and multiple Democrats have voiced their concerns that Biden’s performance may have made him unelectable.
On Thursday, The New York Times indicated that a coalition of Democratic donors is emerging to pressure Biden into leaving the race.
Donor Gideon Stein, for example, said $3.5 million in planned giving to groups active in the campaign is on ice until Biden goes.
Stein said almost all the donors he has spoken to believe that “a new ticket is in the best interest of defeating Donald Trump.”
Abigail Disney, a Disney fortune heir, said, Democrats “will not receive another dime from me until they bite the bullet and replace Biden at the top of the ticket.”
