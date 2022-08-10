Trump Hits Biden with Major Accusation in Wake of Mar-a-Lago Raid

Former President Donald Trump is not buying the story proclaimed by the White House that President Joe Biden knew nothing about the Monday raid on Trump’s Florida home.

On Monday, FBI agents raided Trump’s Mar-a-Lago estate in connection with a long-running dispute over whether classified documents were among those that went to Florida with the former president when he left Washington in January 2021.

White House press secretary Karine Jean-Pierre said Tuesday that neither Biden nor anyone else in the White House was tipped off ahead of time, according to CNN.

“No, the President was not briefed, was not aware of it. No one in the White House was given a heads up,” Jean-Pierre said, later adding, “We learned about this just like the American people did.”

Either Joe Biden knew about the Gestapo raid on Mar-a-Lago and gave the green light

Or he didn’t know about it

Trump said he believed that as much as other tales told about the president’s supposed lack of involvement in incidents that could come back to bite Biden.

“Biden knew all about this, just like he knew all about Hunter’s ‘deals,’” Trump posted on his Truth Social platform.

Trump had also posted that the raid was nothing but politics.

“A horrible thing that took place yesterday at Mar-a-Lago. We are no better than a third world country, a banana republic. It is a continuation of Russia, Russia, Russia, Impeachment Hoax #1, Impeachment Hoax # 2, the no collusion Mueller Report, and more. To make matters worse it is all, in my opinion, a coordinated attack with Radical Left Democrat state & local D.A.’s & A.G.’s,” he posted.

Regardless of who ordered it, a former FBI agent called the raid a watershed moment, according to Fox News.

“We just haven’t investigated presidents after they’ve served their term,” said Michael Tabman, former head of the FBI’s Minneapolis Field Office.

“But it is a huge move by the FBI in that the political sensitivities are clear. It’s obvious that they’re dealing on a very, sort of tenuous political climate when you go out and you investigate a president, especially one who says he may run for office again.”

Republican Sen. Marco Rubio of Florida said that the Biden administration has created a dangerous precedent, according to Newsweek.

“I’m telling you, you’re playing with fire,” Rubio said. “This is dangerous because someone else will be in power one day, and now you have created the precedent for them to do this back to you.”

“And then we become the Third World, and then we lose our country and our system of government and the meaning of being one nation under a real constitution.”

“This needs to stop, and the people responsible for this decision, [Attorney General] Merrick Garland, the director of the FBI [Christopher Wray], need to be held to account for going along with something so undemocratic, unconstitutional and flat out destructive and dangerous to our republic,” he continued.

“Thirty FBI agents raided Mar-a-Lago not looking for a fugitive, not looking to save someone’s life whose life was in danger inside that building, not looking to track down some serial killer or drug kingpin. No, 30 FBI agents and a high profile raid over a documents dispute.”

