Trump Hits California with Christmas Day Ultimatum: Fix Homelessness Problem or Federal Government Will 'Get Involved'

Just a week after California Gov. Gavin Newsom spit blame toward the Department of Housing and Urban Development and the Trump administration for the lack of action on his own state’s homelessness problem, President Donald Trump threatened federal intervention if Newsom doesn’t “fix the problem.”

The high rate of homelessness in California is startling.

In 2018 alone, 129,972 people in the Golden State experienced homelessness, according to a report from the Department of Housing and Urban Development.

Of that group, 34,332 experienced “chronic homelessness.”

To put that into perspective, HUD reported that Texas — the next most populous state in the country — only had about 5 percent of its population experiencing homelessness.

TRENDING: Alabama Woman Goes Missing After Sending Ominous Text Message

Newsom, a Democrat, has frequently criticized Trump, claimed California is the “progressive answer to a transgressive President” and celebrated Trump’s recent impeachment.

Last week, after the sixth Democratic presidential primary debate, Newsom blamed HUD and the Trump administration for the rise in homelessness in his own state.

“They’re not serious about this issue,” he said.

“They’re playing politics with it. … Expect nothing but division coming and emanating from the folks at HUD and the Trump administration.”

Newsom said that if the administration were to take action, he would celebrate it.

In spin room at #DemDebate, @GavinNewsom slams Trump Administration and HUD for doing “nothing” on “housing first,” the priority to solve homelessness. pic.twitter.com/AQXRHUwZys — Carla Marinucci (@cmarinucci) December 20, 2019

Fox Nation host Tomi Lahren shared the tweeted video and implored Newsom to take responsibility for his own state.

“Take accountability, Gavin. This is your state and you and your democratic cohorts created this mess,” she wrote on Twitter. “You can’t blame @realDonaldTrump forever. Step away from the hair gel and get to work!!!”

On Christmas, the president responded to Lahren and Newsom’s remarks.

RELATED: Ben Carson Calls Out California's Failure To Address Homelessness Crisis: 'It's Truly Amazing'

“Governor Gavin N has done a really bad job on taking care of the homeless population in California,” Trump tweeted. “If he can’t fix the problem, the Federal Govt. will get involved!”

Governor Gavin N has done a really bad job on taking care of the homeless population in California. If he can’t fix the problem, the Federal Govt. will get involved! https://t.co/2z8zM37PUA — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) December 25, 2019

HUD Secretary Ben Carson said Friday that state and local officials aren’t doing enough to combat the problem.

“In fact, homelessness in California is at a crisis level and needs to be addressed by local and state leaders with crisis-like urgency,” he said in a statement Friday. “Addressing these challenges will require a broader, community-wide response that engages every level of government to compassionately house our fellow citizens who call the streets their home.”

Do you think the federal government should intervene to help lower the rate of homelessness in California? Yes No

Completing this poll entitles you to The Western Journal news updates free of charge. You may opt out at anytime. You also agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms of Use You’re logged in to Facebook. Click here to log out. 49% (473 Votes) 51% (484 Votes)

The editors of the San Francisco Chronicle agreed with him in an editorial Tuesday, saying, “Carson is right: The state’s response to homelessness isn’t equal to the human disaster at hand.”

“The nation’s homelessness problem has to a disturbing degree become California’s homelessness problem,” they wrote. “While the latest counts compiled by the federal government show that America’s homeless population is growing again after more than a decade of declines, the entire national increase and more can be attributed to California alone.”

Earlier this month, Newsom launched a “100-day challenge initiative” in which he invited cities and counties to apply for “hundreds of millions of dollars in Emergency Homelessness Aid provided through the 2019-2020 state budget.”

He also wrote a letter to Trump asking for additional federal aid.

“With a single stroke of your pen, you can make a major, positive impact on homelessness right away,” Newsom wrote.

“You can immediately order your Department of Housing and Urban Development to house 50,000 homeless Californians with federal housing vouchers — this, combined with critically important increases in fair market rents, can stably house a significant portion of our street homeless population faster than almost any other action you could possibly take.”

We are committed to truth and accuracy in all of our journalism. Read our editorial standards.