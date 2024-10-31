Share
Trump Hits CBS Where It Hurts: Slaps Network with Massive Lawsuit Over Handling of Kamala Harris Interview

 By Jack Davis  October 31, 2024 at 4:33pm
CBS needs to pay for manipulating the minds of American voters through “ongoing false, misleading, and deceptive acts,” according to a new lawsuit filed by former President Donald Trump against the network.

The lawsuit relates to the editing job performed on a “60 Minutes” interview with Vice President Kamala Harris, the Democratic presidential nominee.

As noted by the Washington Examiner, in the interview that aired, Harris answered a question about American-Israeli relations by saying, “We are not gonna stop pursuing what is necessary for the United States to be clear about where we stand on the need for this war to end.”

A teaser clip that aired before the full interview showed her answering the question this way: “Well, Bill, the work that we have done has resulted in a number of movements in that region by Israel that were very much prompted by, or a result of, many things, including our advocacy for what needs to happen in the region.”

Trump is suing CBS for $10 billion, alleging CBS committed “partisan and unlawful acts of election and voter interference through malicious, deceptive, and substantial news distortion calculated to confuse, deceive, and mislead the public,” according to Fox News.

The lawsuit said the editing was an “attempt to tip the scales in favor of the Democratic Party as the heated 2024 Presidential Election — which President Trump is leading — approaches its conclusion.”

Do you like CBS?

CBS has refused to release a transcript of the interview, despite multiple requests to do so.

“President Trump brings this action to redress the immense harm caused to him, to his campaign, and to tens of millions of citizens in Texas and across America by CBS’s deceptive broadcasting conduct,” the lawsuit said.

“To paper over Kamala’s ‘word salad’ weakness, CBS used its national platform on 60 Minutes to cross the line from the exercise of judgment in reporting to deceitful, deceptive manipulation of news,” the lawsuit alleged.

The lawsuit framed what CBS did as a violation of the role of the media.

Media outlets “are responsible for accurately representing the truth of events, not distorting an interview to try and falsely make their preferred candidate appear coherent and decisive, which Kamala most certainly is not,” the lawsuit said.

“Due to CBS’ actions, the public could not distinguish which Kamala they saw in the Interview: the candidate or the actual puppet of a behind-the-scenes editor,” the lawsuit said, adding that the question she was asked “was of the utmost public significance — U.S. foreign policy on the matter of the Israel/Gaza war — at a time of immense importance, mere weeks before the most critical presidential election in American history.”

According to the Daily Signal, the suit said “CBS and its 60 Minutes producers intentionally misled the public by broadcasting and posting a carefully, deceptively edited Interview and transcript while opting to release other portions online.

“Such manipulative editing aimed to confuse the electorate regarding Kamala’s lack of abilities, intelligence, and appeal,” the lawsuit said.

Jack Davis
Contributor, News
Jack Davis is a freelance writer who joined The Western Journal in July 2015 and chronicled the campaign that saw President Donald Trump elected. Since then, he has written extensively for The Western Journal on the Trump administration as well as foreign policy and military issues.
