Trump Hits China with a Major Ultimatum - The Deadline Is Rapidly Approaching

President Donald Trump is not messing around when he comes to his “Liberation Day” reciprocal tariffs.

Despite some unfounded rumors that Trump was getting cold feet and considering a 90-day pause of those tariffs, the president doubled down on just how serious he was about them in a blistering Truth Social post Monday.

And his ire was directed at one notable trade partner in particular.

Trump posted Monday: “Yesterday, China issued Retaliatory Tariffs of 34%, on top of their already record setting Tariffs, Non-Monetary Tariffs, Illegal Subsidization of companies, and massive long term Currency Manipulation, despite my warning that any country that Retaliates against the U.S. by issuing additional Tariffs, above and beyond their already existing long term Tariff abuse of our Nation, will be immediately met with new and substantially higher Tariffs, over and above those initially set.

“Therefore, if China does not withdraw its 34% increase above their already long term trading abuses by tomorrow, April 8th, 2025, the United States will impose ADDITIONAL Tariffs on China of 50%, effective April 9th.

“Additionally, all talks with China concerning their requested meetings with us will be terminated!

“Negotiations with other countries, which have also requested meetings, will begin taking place immediately.

“Thank you for your attention to this matter!”

Do you think China will comply with Trump’s demand? Yes No

Completing this poll entitles you to The Western Journal news updates free of charge via email. You may opt out at anytime. You also agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms of Use Yes: 73% (116 Votes) No: 27% (44 Votes)

Trump’s latest response comes after he had already decried China’s 34 percent retaliatory tariffs on Friday.

At the time, Trump warned that this was something they “CANNOT AFFORD TO DO”:

“CHINA PLAYED IT WRONG, THEY PANICKED,” Trump posted Friday. “THE ONE THEY CANNOT AFFORD TO DO!”

According to NBC News, Trump has called out China for a trade deficit that reached “$295.4 billion last year.”

It’s the largest trade deficit of any of America’s partners.

The Chinese Ministry of Finance said Friday that the “Liberation Day” tariff against them “does not comply with international trade rules, seriously harms China’s legitimate rights and interests, and is a typical act of unilateral bullying.”

It added: “It not only damages U.S. interests but also endangers global economic development and the stability of supply chains.”

One peculiar phenomenon to emerge from Trump’s war of words and tariffs with China is that the president has faced the Democratic opposition’s outrage.

While that alone is hardly anything new for this administration, it’s noteworthy because Democratic figureheads like Rep. Nancy Pelosi and Sen. Chuck Schumer have both gone on record decrying America’s trade and labor deficit with China throughout the years:

🚨 FLASHBACK: Nancy Pelosi: The average MFN tariff on Chinese goods coming into the U.S. is 2%, whereas the average Chinese MFN tariff on U.S. goods going into China is 35%. Is that reciprocal? … this is biggest and cruelest hoax of all … U.S.-China trade is a job loser. pic.twitter.com/lg2KN5ShzK — Rapid Response 47 (@RapidResponse47) April 3, 2025

2018. Chuck Schumer after Trump proposed tariffs on China. Like many Democrats, he speaks a little differently when he’s not on MSNBC or CNN.pic.twitter.com/NKwnp93hJg — MAZE (@mazemoore) April 2, 2025

China’s 34 percent tariff against America is slated to go into effect Thursday, two days after Trump’s latest deadline.

Truth and Accuracy Submit a Correction → * Name

* Email

* Message



* All fields are required. Success! We are committed to truth and accuracy in all of our journalism. Read our editorial standards.

Advertise with The Western Journal and reach millions of highly engaged readers, while supporting our work. Advertise Today.