Share
News
President Donald Trump called out Democrats Tuesday for refusing to honor the mother of a murder victim during the State of the Union address at the Capitol in Washington, D.C.
President Donald Trump called out Democrats Tuesday for refusing to honor the mother of a murder victim during the State of the Union address at the Capitol in Washington, D.C. (Kenny Holston - pool / Getty Images)

Trump Hits Dems for Refusing to Acknowledge the Grieving Mother of Iryna Zarutska – Who Was Killed by Their Policies

 By Jack Davis  February 25, 2026 at 12:03pm
Share

President Donald Trump vented his disgust Tuesday night with congressional Democrats who could not be bothered to give a grieving mother the least respect.

During his State of the Union speech, Trump referenced the murder of Iryna Zarutska, who was stabbed to death in August, allegedly by a man with a lengthy criminal history.

“Above all, unleashing America’s promise requires keeping our communities safe. We have made incredible strides, yet dangerous repeat offenders continue to be released by pro-crime Democrat politicians again and again. We are honored to be joined tonight by a woman who’s been through hell, Anya Zarutska,” Trump said in his speech, according to Roll Call.

“In 2022, she and her beautiful daughter — so beautiful, what a beautiful young woman. Iryna fled war torn Ukraine to live with relatives near Charlotte, North Carolina,” Trump said.

“Last summer, 23-year-old Iryna was riding home on the train when a deranged monster, who had been arrested over a dozen times and was released through no cash bail, stood up and viciously slashed a knife through her neck and body,” Trump said.

“No one will ever forget — there were people on that train, no one will ever forget the expression of terror on Iryna’s face as she looked up at her attacker in the last seconds of her life. She died instantly,” Trump said, according to a video posted to X.

“She had escaped a brutal war, only to be slain by a hardened criminal set free to kill in America,” Trump said.

“Mrs. Zarutska, tonight, I promise you we will ensure justice for your magnificent daughter, Iryna,” Trump said as the victim’s mother wept.

Trump then turned angrily upon Democrats who refused to stand in honor of the slain woman’s mother as other legislators applauded.

“How do you not stand? How do you not stand?” he said.

Related:
BREAKING: Bill Clinton Drops Bombshell Statement in Epstein Testimony - Helps Exonerate Trump Completely

“I’m asking this Congress to pass tough legislation to ensure that violent and dangerous repeat offenders are put behind bars and, importantly, that they stay there,” Trump said next, according to Roll Call.

The Democratic reaction was castigated by North Carolina members of Congress, according to the Mountaineer.

“Not one Democrat stood up to honor and remember Iryna Zarutska,” Republican Rep. Mark Harris said.

“Too many Democrats will defend criminals before they’ll ever defend innocent victims, and tonight, the entire nation saw exactly that,” Republican Rep. Pat Harrigan said.

“No words, no standing, nothing. Says everything you need to know about where their priorities lie,” he said.

Iryna Zarutska was killed in August while riding a light rail line in Charlotte. DeCarlos Brown, who has been charged with her murder, had extensive interactions with police, as noted by WCNC-TV, but remained on the street.

Truth and Accuracy

Submit a Correction →



We are committed to truth and accuracy in all of our journalism. Read our editorial standards.

Tags:
, , , , ,
Share
Jack Davis
Contributor, News
Jack Davis is a freelance writer who joined The Western Journal in July 2015 and chronicled the campaign that saw President Donald Trump elected. Since then, he has written extensively for The Western Journal on the Trump administration as well as foreign policy and military issues.
Jack Davis is a freelance writer who joined The Western Journal in July 2015 and chronicled the campaign that saw President Donald Trump elected. Since then, he has written extensively for The Western Journal on the Trump administration as well as foreign policy and military issues.
Jack can be reached at jackwritings1@gmail.com.
Location
New York City
Languages Spoken
English
Topics of Expertise
Politics, Foreign Policy, Military & Defense Issues




BREAKING: Bill Clinton Drops Bombshell Statement in Epstein Testimony - Helps Exonerate Trump Completely
BREAKING: Hillary Clinton Reportedly Started 'Screaming' and Became 'Unhinged' During Epstein Deposition, Which Is Set to Air on C-SPAN
Black Republican Nukes Liberal for Implying the SAVE Act Targets Minorities: We're 'Educated Enough' to Get an ID
Watch: Doorbell Camera Catches Toddler Barely Escaping Aggressive Coyote in the Middle of Los Angeles County
COVID HANGOVER: New Research Suggests Most Schools Haven't Recovered from Lockdowns, and the Academic Numbers Are Devastating
See more...

Advertise with The Western Journal and reach millions of highly engaged readers, while supporting our work. Advertise Today.

Conversation