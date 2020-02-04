SECTIONS
News
Print

Trump Hits Highest Approval Rating of His Presidency in New Gallup Poll

×
By Erin Coates
Published February 4, 2020 at 10:37am
Print

President Donald Trump’s approval rating has risen to 49 percent, its highest since he took office, in the midst of his impeachment trial.

The late January Gallup poll also found that 50 percent of voters disapproved of Trump and 1 percent did not have an opinion.

The Republican president’s high approval rating can be attributed to higher approval among Republican and independent voters.

Among Republicans, Trump’s approval rating rose 6 percentage points from early January to 94 percent. Among independents, his approval rating rose 5 points to 42 percent.

His approval among Democrats dropped 3percentage points to 10 percent, making the gap in approval between Republicans and Democrats the largest Gallup has measured to date.

TRENDING: O’Keefe Finds New Evidence That Sanders Is Paying Violent Communist, Twitter Bans Him for It

The latest Gallup poll was conducted during the start of the Senate impeachment trial and found that 52 percent of Americans were in favor of acquitting Trump while 46 percent were in favor of removing him from office.

This trend is similar to what Gallup observed during President Bill Clinton’s impeachment trial. Clinton’s approval rating jumped to 73 percent after the House impeachment vote in 1998.

Do you think Trump will be re-elected in 2020?

Gallup also attributed Trump’s high approval rating to Americans’ support of actions by the president. Fifty-three percent of respondents said they approved of recent U.S. military action in Iran.

On Jan. 3, Trump launched a drone strike that killed Iranian Gen. Qassem Soleimani. Although he was criticized for not consulting Congress before launching the attack, Gallup found that only 45 percent of respondents disapproved of the action.

While the poll was conducted, Trump also signed the United States-Mexico-Canada Agreement, which is slated to replace the 1994 North American Free Trade Agreement.

The trade deal passed in the Senate on Jan. 16 with an 89-10 vote and sailed through the House in December with a 385-41 vote.

Gallup also found that Americans have high confidence in the economy, with 63 percent approving of the way Trump is handling the economy, the highest economic approval rating for any president since President George W. Bush.

RELATED: DNC Drastically Changes Debate Rules, Bloomberg Likely the Biggest Benefactor

Although Trump’s approval rating record could positively affect his re-election campaign, registered voters are divided 50 percent whether he should be re-elected.

According to the Gallup survey, 39 percent of respondents said they would vote for Trump and 36 percent said they would vote against Trump no matter who the Democratic nominee is.

Another 24 percent of voters said they are waiting to see who the Democratic nominee is.

The Gallup poll was conducted from Jan. 16-29 with a margin of error of 4 percent.

We are committed to truth and accuracy in all of our journalism. Read our editorial standards.

Submit a Correction





Print
Erin Coates
Contributor, News
Erin Coates started as an editor for The Western Journal for over two years before becoming a news writer. A University of Oregon graduate, Erin has conducted research in data journalism and contributed to various publications as a writer and editor.
Erin Coates started as an editor for The Western Journal for over two years before becoming a news writer. She grew up in San Diego, California, proceeding to attend the University of Oregon and graduate with honors holding a degree in journalism. During her time in Oregon, Erin was an associate editor for Ethos Magazine and a freelance writer for Eugene Magazine. She has conducted research in data journalism, which has been published in the book “Data Journalism: Past, Present and Future.” Erin is an avid runner with a heart for encouraging young girls and has served as a coach for the organization Girls on the Run. As a writer and editor, Erin strives to promote social dialogue and tell the story of those around her.
Birthplace
Tucson, Arizona
Nationality
American
Honors/Awards
Graduated with Honors
Education
Bachelor of Arts in Journalism, University of Oregon
Books Written
Contributor for Data Journalism: Past, Present and Future
Location
Prescott, Arizona
Languages Spoken
English, French
Topics of Expertise
Politics, Health, Entertainment, Faith







Chinese Doctor Who First Warned About Coronavirus Dies
DHS Announces Dramatic Crackdown on New York State Over Sanctuary Law
Poll: State of the Union Address More Than Triples Support for Trump Among Black Viewers
Cosmo Pulls Cover with 'Bachelor' Contestant After Learning She Modeled 'White Lives Matter' Apparel
Longtime Democrat Strategist James Carville: 'I'm Scared to Death' for Democratic Party
See more...

Popular Right Now

Recently Posted

Tap here to add The Western Journal to your home screen.
×