Trump Hits ‘Lowly Rated CNN’ Over Bomb Scare Coverage in Overnight Jab

President Donald Trump on Friday criticized CNN’s coverage of a bomb threat that led to an evacuation of the network’s New York City headquarters earlier this week.

A few minutes after 3 a.m., the president tweeted his latest jab at the cable news network.

Specifically, Trump accused CNN of employing a double standard in its coverage of the incident.

“Funny how lowly rated CNN, and others, can criticize me at will, even blaming me for the current spate of Bombs and ridiculously comparing this to September 11th and the Oklahoma City bombing, yet when I criticize them they go wild and scream, ‘it’s just not Presidential!’ the president tweeted.

Funny how lowly rated CNN, and others, can criticize me at will, even blaming me for the current spate of Bombs and ridiculously comparing this to September 11th and the Oklahoma City bombing, yet when I criticize them they go wild and scream, “it’s just not Presidential!” — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) October 26, 2018

Several hours later, Trump appeared to blame “‘Bomb’ stuff” for a decline in voter enthusiasm among Republicans with just days left until important midterm elections.

“Republicans are doing so well in early voting, and at the polls, and now this ‘Bomb’ stuff happens and the momentum greatly slows – news not talking politics,” Trump wrote. “Very unfortunate, what is going on. Republicans, go out and vote!”

Republicans are doing so well in early voting, and at the polls, and now this “Bomb” stuff happens and the momentum greatly slows – news not talking politics. Very unfortunate, what is going on. Republicans, go out and vote! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) October 26, 2018

He struck a more unifying tone in comments later in the day, after federal law enforcement announced the arrest of a suspect.

“These terrorizing acts are despicable and have no place in our country — no place,” Trump said.

I would like to begin today’s remarks by providing an update on the packages and devices that have been mailed to high-profile figures throughout our Country, and a media org. I am pleased to inform you that law enforcement has apprehended the suspect and taken him into custody. pic.twitter.com/UFjwjjUkLd — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) October 26, 2018

He went on to praise authorities for quickly identifying and apprehending suspect 56-year-old Cesar Sayoc, adding that he expects anyone involved in the plot to face prosecution to the fullest extent of the law.

“We will prosecute them, him, her, whoever it may be, to the fullest extent of the law,” Trump said. “We must never allow political violence to take root in America — cannot let it happen.”

Following his remarks at the White House, the president tweeted his appreciation for law enforcement on every level.

“I want to applaud the FBI, Secret Service, Department of Justice, the U.S. Attorneys’ Office for the Southern District of New York, the NYPD, and all Law Enforcement partners across the Country for their incredible work, skill and determination!” he wrote.

I want to applaud the FBI, Secret Service, Department of Justice, the U.S. Attorneys’ Office for the Southern District of New York, the NYPD, and all Law Enforcement partners across the Country for their incredible work, skill and determination! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) October 26, 2018

