Trump Hits the New York Times with $15 Billion Lawsuit

President Donald Trump announced Monday that he has filed a $15 billion lawsuit against The New York Times, claiming it defamed and libeled him.

“Today, I have the Great Honor of bringing a $15 Billion Dollar Defamation and Libel Lawsuit against The New York Times, one of the worst and most degenerate newspapers in the History of our Country, becoming a virtual ‘mouthpiece’ for the Radical Left Democrat Party,” Trump posted on Truth Social.

Donald J. Trump Truth Social 09.15.25 11:45 PM EST Today, I have the Great Honor of bringing a $15 Billion Dollar Defamation and Libel Lawsuit against The New York Times, one of the worst and most degenerate newspapers in the History of our Country, becoming a virtual… — Commentary Donald J. Trump Posts From Truth Social (@TrumpDailyPosts) September 16, 2025

“I view it as the single largest illegal Campaign contribution, EVER. Their Endorsement of Kamala Harris was actually put dead center on the front page of The New York Times, something heretofore UNHEARD OF!”

‘UNACCEPTABLE AND ILLEGAL’: President Trump announces a $15 billion lawsuit against The New York Times, accusing the publication of acting as a “virtual mouthpiece for the radical left Democrat Party.” He called out its “endorsement of Vice President Harris,” calling it the… pic.twitter.com/ixMWgpOpw2 — Fox News (@FoxNews) September 16, 2025

Trump wrote that the Times efforts against him go back well beyond the last election.

Will Trump’s lawsuit be successful? Yes No

Completing this poll entitles you to The Western Journal news updates free of charge via email. You may opt out at anytime. You also agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms of Use Yes: 97% (29 Votes) No: 3% (1 Votes)

“The ‘Times’ has engaged in a decades long method of lying about your Favorite President (ME!), my family, business, the America First Movement, MAGA, and our Nation as a whole,” Trump wrote.

“I am PROUD to hold this once respected ‘rag’ responsible,” Trump continued, noting other lawsuits against media outlets including ABC and CBS in which the outlets “settled for record amounts.”

As noted by Fox News, ABC settled for $15 million; CBS for $30 million.

“The New York Times has been allowed to freely lie, smear, and defame me for far too long, and that stops, NOW! The suit is being brought in the Great State of Florida. Thank you for your attention to this matter. MAKE AMERICA GREAT AGAIN!” Trump concluded.

In the lawsuit, Trump said in the 2024 election, he had to overcome “persistent election interference from the legacy media, led most notoriously by The New York Times.”

“All across our country, Americans from a wide array of backgrounds saw the truth about him and voted accordingly — the same truth that the New York Times refused to recognize as it continued spreading false and defamatory content about President Trump,” the suit stated.

“Defendants’ pre-election goal was to kill three birds with one stone: (a) damage President Trump’s hard-earned and world-renowned reputation for business success, (b) in the process, sabotage his 2024 candidacy for President of the United States, and (c) prejudice judges and juries in the unlawful cases brought against President Trump, his family, and his businesses by his political opponents for purposes of election interference,” the lawsuit said.

The suit said the Times does not enjoy “unqualified privilege to make false, malicious, and defamatory statements about its opponents in order to try and ruin their lives and livelihoods.”

“President Trump brings this suit to highlight that principle and to clearly state to all Americans exhausted by, and furious at, the decades of journalistic corruption, that the era of unchecked, deliberate defamation by the Times and other legacy media outlets is over.”

BREAKING 🚨 President Trump stuns America by bringing a $15 Billion dollar lawsuit against the New York Times Trump: “The suit is being brought in the great State of Florida” SUE THEM INTO OBLIVION pic.twitter.com/JRu0f7I8F3 — MAGA Voice (@MAGAVoice) September 16, 2025



The Times issued a statement saying, “This lawsuit has no merit. It lacks any legitimate legal claims and instead is an attempt to stifle and discourage independent reporting,” CNN reported.

“The New York Times will not be deterred by intimidation tactics. We will continue to pursue the facts without fear or favor.”

Truth and Accuracy Submit a Correction → * Name

* Email

* Message



* All fields are required. Success! We are committed to truth and accuracy in all of our journalism. Read our editorial standards.

Advertise with The Western Journal and reach millions of highly engaged readers, while supporting our work. Advertise Today.