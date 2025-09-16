Share
News
President Donald Trump answers questions from reporters after signing a Presidential Memorandum in the Oval Office of the White House in Washington, D.C., on Monday.
President Donald Trump answers questions from reporters after signing a Presidential Memorandum in the Oval Office of the White House in Washington, D.C., on Monday. (Kevin Dietsch / Getty Images)

Trump Hits the New York Times with $15 Billion Lawsuit

 By Jack Davis  September 16, 2025 at 7:13am
President Donald Trump announced Monday that he has filed a $15 billion lawsuit against The New York Times, claiming it defamed and libeled him.

“Today, I have the Great Honor of bringing a $15 Billion Dollar Defamation and Libel Lawsuit against The New York Times, one of the worst and most degenerate newspapers in the History of our Country, becoming a virtual ‘mouthpiece’ for the Radical Left Democrat Party,” Trump posted on Truth Social.

“I view it as the single largest illegal Campaign contribution, EVER. Their Endorsement of Kamala Harris was actually put dead center on the front page of The New York Times, something heretofore UNHEARD OF!”

Trump wrote that the Times efforts against him go back well beyond the last election.

Will Trump’s lawsuit be successful?

“The ‘Times’ has engaged in a decades long method of lying about your Favorite President (ME!), my family, business, the America First Movement, MAGA, and our Nation as a whole,” Trump wrote.

“I am PROUD to hold this once respected ‘rag’ responsible,” Trump continued, noting other lawsuits against media outlets including ABC and CBS in which the outlets “settled for record amounts.”

As noted by Fox News, ABC settled for $15 million; CBS for $30 million.

“The New York Times has been allowed to freely lie, smear, and defame me for far too long, and that stops, NOW! The suit is being brought in the Great State of Florida. Thank you for your attention to this matter. MAKE AMERICA GREAT AGAIN!” Trump concluded.

In the lawsuit, Trump said in the 2024 election, he had to overcome “persistent election interference from the legacy media, led most notoriously by The New York Times.”

“All across our country, Americans from a wide array of backgrounds saw the truth about him and voted accordingly — the same truth that the New York Times refused to recognize as it continued spreading false and defamatory content about President Trump,” the suit stated.

Related:
Leftist Teacher Showed Charlie Kirk Assassination to Students Over and Over Again, Told Them He Deserved it: Report

“Defendants’ pre-election goal was to kill three birds with one stone: (a) damage President Trump’s hard-earned and world-renowned reputation for business success, (b) in the process, sabotage his 2024 candidacy for President of the United States, and (c) prejudice judges and juries in the unlawful cases brought against President Trump, his family, and his businesses by his political opponents for purposes of election interference,” the lawsuit said.

The suit said the Times does not enjoy “unqualified privilege to make false, malicious, and defamatory statements about its opponents in order to try and ruin their lives and livelihoods.”

“President Trump brings this suit to highlight that principle and to clearly state to all Americans exhausted by, and furious at, the decades of journalistic corruption, that the era of unchecked, deliberate defamation by the Times and other legacy media outlets is over.”


The Times issued a statement saying, “This lawsuit has no merit. It lacks any legitimate legal claims and instead is an attempt to stifle and discourage independent reporting,” CNN reported.

“The New York Times will not be deterred by intimidation tactics. We will continue to pursue the facts without fear or favor.”

Truth and Accuracy

We are committed to truth and accuracy in all of our journalism. Read our editorial standards.

Jack Davis
Contributor, News
Jack Davis is a freelance writer who joined The Western Journal in July 2015 and chronicled the campaign that saw President Donald Trump elected. Since then, he has written extensively for The Western Journal on the Trump administration as well as foreign policy and military issues.
Jack can be reached at jackwritings1@gmail.com.
Location
New York City
Languages Spoken
English
Topics of Expertise
Politics, Foreign Policy, Military & Defense Issues




Conversation