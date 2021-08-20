Former President Donald Trump will hold what is expected to be his largest rally since leaving office this Saturday in the Republican-heavy state of Alabama.

“It is literally in the heart of Trump country in one of Donald Trump’s most favorable states,” Alabama Republican Party Chairman John Wahl said, according to AL.com, regarding the event in Cullman.

“Anytime you’re working with an outdoor venue a lot depends on weather and conditions in the area as well,” he added.

“But we would not be surprised to have 20,000-plus.”

Newsmax reported, “The outdoor rally will be hosted by the Alabama Republican Party … with a crowd of at least 50,000 Trump supporters expected to show.”

Newsmax also reported it “will broadcast the Trump rally live to over 100 million U.S. television homes.”

Right Side Broadcasting Network, based in Alabama, has long streamed the former president’s rally events. CEO Joe Seales said, “President Trump is very popular here in Alabama, a state he won by a significant margin, and the entire RSBN team is thrilled to have President Trump visit our home state.”

He added, “We’ve been covering his rallies since they began in 2015, showing the world the huge crowds, enthusiasm, and excitement that the rest of the media refuse to show.”

“All of his rallies are massive compared to any other politician, but I believe this one has potential to be one of the biggest we have ever seen — Alabama loves President Trump!”

The rally coincides with the Alabama Republican Party’s summer meeting, according to the Montgomery Advertiser.

The event will focus on “President Trump’s further support of the MAGA agenda and accomplishments of President Trump’s Administration,” according to a statement from Trump’s Save America PAC.

Trump has made post-presidential appearances at rallies in Florida, Ohio and Arizona since leaving office.

However, the Alabama event will take place “in the state’s 4th Congressional District, where Trump got 80% of the vote in 2016 and 81% in 2020, higher than any district in the nation,” AL.com reported, citing the liberal Daily Kos.

The event comes after Trump said in a statement President Joe Biden should resign following his failure in Afghanistan.

It also comes amid speculation regarding whether or not Trump will make another run for the White House in 2024.

