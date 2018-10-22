SECTIONS
Politics
Print

Trump Holding ‘Big Texas Tailgater’ After Crowd Dwarfs Stadium

By Jack Davis
at 12:51pm
Print

Numbers and enthusiasm were both rising steadily Monday morning in Houston as supporters of President Donald Trump and Republican Sen. Ted Cruz began gathering outside the Toyota Center.

Although the rally was relocated last week from the 8,000-seat NRG Arena to the 19,000-person capacity Toyota Center, officials have said they faced more than 100,000 requests for tickets to the rally, designed to show Trump’s support for Cruz, his former rival for the 2016 Republican presidential nomination

Because requests far outnumbered seats, the Trump campaign decided to throw a Texas-style party.

TRENDING: National Emergency: Trump Alerts the Military on Migrant Caravan

“Texas is big, and so will be the turnout for our MAGA rally in Houston, Texas Monday,” said Michael Glassner, chief operating officer of Donald J, Trump for President, Inc., according to the Washington Examiner.

“That’s why we’ve organized the Donald Trump–Big Texas Tailgater outside the Toyota Center. We’ll have great food, live music, big screens, and a great time for all of our guests. Inside and out, the excitement at this Trump rally will be as big as Texas — it’s going to be epic,” he said.

Trump supporters began arriving Sunday, with some spending the night outside.

“I just have a couple of jackets, blankets, chairs, umbrella, good friends, my wife. I’m ready for anything. I’ll be here until I get in,” said Frank Cannon, according to KTRK.

Trump supporters said the president is doing what they want done in Washington.

“When they punch, he punches back. We love that about him,” said Jen Salinas of San Antonio, who said she was the Texas director of “Latinos for Trump,” the San Antonio Express-News reported.

RELATED: Beto O’Rourke’s Campaign Gets Hit by a Class Action Lawsuit

“He stands his ground, he stands up for himself, he stands up for us when we don’t have a voice. You know, Trump’s our voice,” she said.

Are you impressed by the size of the crowd supporting President Donald Trump and Sen. Ted Cruz in Texas?


Completing this poll entitles you to The Western Journal news updates free of charge. You may opt out at anytime. You also agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms of Use.

For some, showing up was worth an inconvenience.

Glen Collins said he and his fiancee, DeeJay Miller, left their 5-month-old baby with a relative in Waco. They planned to spend Sunday night in a motel after a 180-mile drive to Houston, but scrapped that plan when they saw the line to get in the Toyota Center.

“We thought we’d get down here at 6 a.m., but when I drove down here to scout it out, I seen the line and I said, ‘We can’t take our chances. We just gotta sit out here,'” Collins said.

Collins said the trip cost them money, but said it was Trump’s tax cut that helped them make more money this past year.

“He’s the one who gave me the money, so I’m alright with that. It’s totally worth it,” Collins said.

Cruz is facing a spirited challenge from Democrat Beto O’Rourke.

We are committed to truth and accuracy in all of our journalism. Read our editorial standards.

Print

Popular Right Now

Jack Davis

Beto O'Rourke speaks on stage during the Willie Nelson concert in support of his campaign for U.S. Senate.Gary Miller / Getty Images

Beto O’Rourke’s Campaign Gets Hit by a Class Action Lawsuit

Peter Hasson

A caravan of approximately 5,000 migrants is making its way across Mexico toward the U.S. border.CBS News screen shot

AP Caves, Changes Headline About Migrant Caravan After Leftist Outrage

Jack Davis

Mitch McConnell harassed at restaurant.TMZ / YouTube screen shot

Watch: Mitch McConnell Attacked While Dining with His Wife

Jack Davis

Thousands of people in a migrant caravan walk into the interior of Mexico after crossing the Guatemalan border Sunday near Ciudad Hidalgo, Mexico.John Moore / Getty Images

Homeland Security Sends Grave Warning About Migrant Caravan

Chris Agee

NYT Board Member Turns on Hillary, Tells Her To Be Quiet, Get Off Campaign Trail

Jason Hopkins

U.S. senatorial candidate U.S. Rep. Kyrsten Sinema, D-Ariz., speaks with volunteers in Phoenix.Matt York / AP Photo

New York Times Poll Spells Trouble for Kyrsten Sinema

Jack Davis

CNN / screen shot

CNN Reporter Hit with Tear Gas While Reporting on Migrant Caravan

Jack Davis

Judge Jeanine PirroFox News screen shot

‘This is Not a Right or Left Issue’ — Judge Jeanine Demands Military Action for Caravan

Recently Posted

Tap here to add The Western Journal to your home screen.