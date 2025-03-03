Trump Holds Meeting to Discuss Possibility of Cutting Off Ukraine: Report

Speculation filling the yawning chasm of uncertainty caused by the dramatic Friday blowup between Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy and President Donald Trump has spawned a report that Trump might end aid to Ukraine.

On Feb. 24, 2022, Russia rolled into Ukraine, leading first to pessimism that Ukraine would hold out a month then to billions of dollars in military and other aid designed to allow Ukraine to hold off its larger neighbor. Although the Biden administration willingly pumped money into the war, Trump has taken a more jaundiced view.

On Friday, during an Oval Office meeting, the fragile relationship between the two leaders appeared to disintegrate after a shouting match led to Zelenskyy leaving Washington.

BREAKING: Trump is meeting with aides today to discuss canceling U.S. military aid to Ukraine – NYT pic.twitter.com/rxlHk6DKac — Bhisham Sharma (@imbhisham) March 3, 2025



Axios reported on Monday, that the break was so severe that during a Monday meeting on Ukraine Trump will discuss whether to suspend all military support for Ukraine, citing sources it did not name.

The report could not be verified, but Trump’s ire towards Zelenskyy flowed in a Truth Social post issued after Zelenskyy made the comment that the end of the war was distant.

“This is the worst statement that could have been made by Zelenskyy, and America will not put up with it for much longer!” Trump wrote.

Zelenskyy has stated that the end of Ukraine’s war with Russia is “very, very far away…” TRUMP’S RESPONSE: “This is the worst statement that could have been made by Zelenskyy, and America will not put up with it for much longer!” 😳 pic.twitter.com/UzBnte0Zjl — Russell Brand (@rustyrockets) March 3, 2025

“It is what I was saying, this guy doesn’t want there to be Peace as long as he has America’s backing and, Europe, in the meeting they had with Zelenskyy, stated flatly that they cannot do the job without the U.S. — Probably not a great statement to have been made in terms of a show of strength against Russia. What are they thinking?” Trump wrote.

Trump also pushed back on Truth Social against criticism that by squabbling with Zelesnkyy he was helping Russia.

“The only President who gave none of Ukraine’s land to Putin’s Russia is President Donald J. Trump. Remember that when the weak and ineffective Democrat’s criticize, and the Fake News gladly puts out anything they say!” Trump wrote.

On Friday, the game plan had been for Zelenskyy to sign a deal that would give the United States rights to some rare earth minerals in Ukraine. That plan was torpedoed by the Oval Office argument.

The BBC is reporting, however, that Zelenskyy is ready to come back to the White House and give deal-making on rare earth elements another try.

If Trump halts military aid to Ukraine, it will be a significant moment. In that case, Zelenskyy will have to depend entirely on European countries. — Rudhra Nandu (@rudhranandu) March 3, 2025

National security adviser Mike Waltz also said that the Trump administration will not refuse to discuss peace with Ukraine, according to NBC.

“We’re ready to have those conversations. We had it with the Russians in Riyadh. We’re ready to have it with the Ukrainians and then engage in shuttle diplomacy. But we need to hear that latter piece from Zelenskyy, and we need to hear it publicly,” he said.

“What we need to hear from President Zelenskyy is that he has regret for what happened, he’s ready to sign this minerals deal, and that he’s ready to engage in peace talks,” Waltz said. “I don’t think that’s too much to ask.”

